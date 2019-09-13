Hundreds of thousands of homes in Chiba Prefecture are still without electricity and water after Typhoon Faxai ripped through the greater Tokyo area on Monday.

The storm left up to 640,000 houses in the prefecture without power. Two people died of suspected heatstroke symptoms.

Recovery work has been making gradual progress. But the power supplier in the area, Tokyo Electric Power Company, says it will take more time to restore electricity supply to all affected homes.

Local education authorities say more than 200 public schools suspended their classes on Thursday. They expect many schools will also be closed on Friday due to lack of electricity and water.

Faxai's violent winds damaged many homes. Some local governments say they are short of tarpaulins and sand bags to cover broken roofs.

In some areas, food and drinking water are in short supply. Many people have no mobile phone connections.