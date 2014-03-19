With 'The Naked Director,' Japan scores a global Netflix hit
Japan Times -- Sep 13
Since its launch on Aug. 8, the Netflix series “The Naked Director” has become a certifiable hit. Its audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes ratings site is 97 percent, and on the series’ IMDB page, positive user reviews (“Truly amazing, realistic and captivating,” “You will find tears, laughter, passion”) far outnumber the negative.

Netflix does not release audience numbers, so the show’s exact reception in the 190 countries the streaming service covers is something of a question mark. But there is proof Netflix is pleased: It has decided to underwrite a second season.

In Japan, critics and journalists have penned lengthy analyses of the series’ success. A common observation is that “The Naked Director,” which traces the career of 1980s porn director and entrepreneur Toru Muranishi (Takayuki Yamada) and his star actress, Kaoru Kuroki (Misato Morita), could have never been made as a network show here.

For one thing, the explicit sex scenes, many shot with Muranishi directing or participating in the action — in his trademark white briefs, no less — would never pass network censors. The show’s heavily fictionalized story, based on Nobuhiro Motohashi’s book on Muranishi, could have conceivably been made into a film, but the inevitable R-18 rating would have likely meant a smaller release and budget.

But with Netflix, the conventional standards and strictures of the Japanese entertainment business go out the window. Supported by a generous (but undisclosed) budget, a team of writers spent nearly a year crafting a script, with Jason George, a producer on the 2015 hit Netflix series “Narcos,” serving as a consultant.

Supervising director Masaharu Take and episode directors Hayato Kawai and Eiji Uchida had access to a top-flight cast, led by A-lister Takayuki Yamada, as well as the use of an open set that re-created bubble era Shinjuku in meticulous detail. Noting the series’ “high quality,” Hayato Otsuki of IGN Japan says, “‘The Naked Director’ shows Japanese dramas can still compete at a world level.”

However, not all reviewers were enthralled. While calling the series “a raucous, gritty tale of Japan’s pornographic revolution” that “swings between cable comedy and prestige drama,” critic Brenden Gallagher of The Daily Dot noted that “some of the material … would be taboo or even misogynistic by American standards.”

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Sep 13
Sep 11
Crown princess declines to comment on daughter's postponed marriage
Crown Princess Kiko, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, said she does not wish to comment on the postponement of her eldest daughter's marriage to fiance Kei Komuro. (Kyodo)
Sep 11
Car services co. accused of faking paperwork for vehicles for drift racing
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an executive of an automobile services company for allegedly fabricating paperwork for vehicles used in drift racing, reports NHK (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 10
Tokyo area deals with typhoon aftermath
People in and around Tokyo are struggling with the aftermath of a powerful typhoon that brought heavy rain and record-breaking winds to the area. Two people are dead, at least 61 injured, and hundreds of thousands of households remain without power. (NHK)
Sep 10
Man used toy gun in 3 convenience store robberies
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used what was likely a toy gun to rob three convenience stores in the capital early Sunday, reports NHK (Sept. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 08
Man listed as likely abducted by North Korea found dead in Japan
A man who was considered abducted by North Korea has been confirmed dead in Japan, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 07
Kyoto Animation arsonist will live, status upgraded by doctors
In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.” (soranews24.com)
Sep 06
Prince Hisahito turns 13 after becoming 2nd in line to throne
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, turned 13 on Friday after rising to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following a historic imperial succession this spring. (Kyodo)
Sep 06
Shibya cops continue crackdown on graffiti with arrest of rapper Rejjie Snow
Police in Shibuya Ward continued their crackdown on graffiti with the arrests Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and Tanner Dale, a DJ, early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 06
One dead and 33 injured as train hits truck and derails in Yokohama
An express train collided with a large truck on Thursday in Yokohama, killing the driver of the truck and injuring 33. (Japan Times)