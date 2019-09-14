Hundreds of thousands of homes in Chiba Prefecture are still without electricity after Typhoon Faxai ripped through the greater Tokyo area on Monday.

The storm knocked out electricity to as many as 640,000 residences in the prefecture. Two people have died of suspected heatstroke in homes without power.

Tokyo Electric Power Company says about 150,500 households in the prefecture remain without power as of on Saturday morning.

TEPCO says it will take until September 27 to restore power in the cities of Kamogawa, Minamiboso, Tateyama, and Kyonan Town.

It says it expects to restore power to 18 other municipalities, including the cities of Kimitsu and Futtsu, within a week.

The company also says power is expected to be restored in most parts of 15 municipalities, including Chiba and Ichihara cities, within the next two days.

TEPCO says the delays are due to an unprecedented number of fallen utility poles, and that up to 16,000 people will be engaged in restoration work, including from other power companies.