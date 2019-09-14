Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month.
Tatsuhiko Sato was arrested on Saturday morning in the city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on suspicion of damaging property. He turned himself in to police.
Sato was caught on video last Sunday tailgating a car on the Tomei Expressway in Aichi Prefecture. He fired on the car with what appeared to be an air gun, damaging the vehicle.
Police determined the male driver of a van was responsible for the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. A passenger in the targeted car filmed the incident.
Police say the suspect admitted firing the gun as he was furious the driver ahead of him in the passing lane did not make way.
More than an hour after the incident, police located the van on another expressway in neighboring Gifu Prefecture.
Police say the van is stolen and displayed a different number plate from the one recorded in the shooting incident.
Investigators found a large number of plastic bullets in the vehicle. They are studying a possible connection between the suspect and similar air gun shootings reported in other prefectures from July to August.
