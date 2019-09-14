A man arrested for firing air gun in road rage
NHK -- Sep 15
Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month.

Tatsuhiko Sato was arrested on Saturday morning in the city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on suspicion of damaging property. He turned himself in to police.

Sato was caught on video last Sunday tailgating a car on the Tomei Expressway in Aichi Prefecture. He fired on the car with what appeared to be an air gun, damaging the vehicle.

Police determined the male driver of a van was responsible for the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. A passenger in the targeted car filmed the incident.

Police say the suspect admitted firing the gun as he was furious the driver ahead of him in the passing lane did not make way.

More than an hour after the incident, police located the van on another expressway in neighboring Gifu Prefecture.

Police say the van is stolen and displayed a different number plate from the one recorded in the shooting incident.

Investigators found a large number of plastic bullets in the vehicle. They are studying a possible connection between the suspect and similar air gun shootings reported in other prefectures from July to August.

東名高速で男が前を走る車にエアガンを発射した事件で、押収された車の中から犯行に使われたとみられるエアガンなどが見つかりました。 　自称・兵庫県尼崎市の無職、佐藤竜彦容疑者（40）は8日、愛知県内の東名高速の上りで、前を走る車にエアガンを発射して車体を傷付けた疑いが持たれています。車の中からは犯行に使われたとみられるエアガン1丁とBB弾約2000発などが見つかっています。 　中学時代の先輩・作家、沖田臥竜さん：「（佐藤容疑者が）20歳ぐらいの時にエアガンが流行った。佐藤容疑者自体がエアガンに興味を持っていた」 　警察の取り調べに対して「前の車にブレーキを踏まれ、ぶつかりそうになって腹が立ち、エアガンを撃ちました」と容疑を認めているということです。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
