Heavy rain slows typhoon recovery work
NHK -- Sep 17
It's been a week since Typhoon Faxai hit Chiba prefecture near Tokyo. Recovery work has been slowed by another bout of heavy rain.

Some areas in Chiba had downpours of 50 millimeters per hour on Monday morning. Many houses still have roof damage.

Poles from a golf practice range are still embedded in nearby houses. The poles and netting collapsed a week ago have not been removed. The roofs cannot be repaired and the interiors were exposed to the rain.

A nearby resident says the poles appear to be getting wedged deeper into the houses as the days pass. Many people are still lacking electricity, water, and phone service.

Tokyo Electric Power Company says around 70,000 households still have no electricity. The company says it will take until September 27 to get the lights back on in about 20 municipalities.

Nearly 15,000 houses still had no tap water as of Sunday.

In Minamiboso City, the water supply had resumed by Sunday. But the water is not clear. Some people are reluctant to use that water from their taps. They say they are using bottled water to prepare meals and wash dishes.

Mobile phone services are also disrupted in southern areas of Chiba Prefecture .

Care should be taken when covering damaged roofs with plastic sheets. A man in his 60s died last Tuesday after falling off his roof while making repairs.

In all, 42 people have been treated at hospitals for injuries incurred while repairing their roofs.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Sep 17
Heavy rain slows typhoon recovery work
It's been a week since Typhoon Faxai hit Chiba prefecture near Tokyo. Recovery work has been slowed by another bout of heavy rain. (NHK)
Sep 17
World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka
A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. (NHK)
Sep 16
Japan's elderly population hits record high
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their proportion to the overall population, have both marked record highs. (NHK)
Sep 15
Japan comes last in public education spending
A survey shows that Japan's public spending on education as a percentage of GDP was the lowest among OECD countries. (NHK)
Sep 15
Octopuses predict Japan will fail to reach knockout stage at Rugby World Cup
Two octopuses predicted Friday that Japan will not advance to the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup, which opens next week. (Japan Times)
Sep 15
A man arrested for firing air gun in road rage
Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month. (NHK)
Sep 15
70% of married women in Japan support same-sex marriage
Almost 70 percent of married women in Japan believe that same-sex marriage should be legalized in the country, a government survey of around 6,000 married women showed Friday. (Kyodo)
Sep 13
Yahoo Japan shoots for the stars in e-commerce with Zozo deal
Yahoo Japan's acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo presents an opportunity for the venerable internet services company to bring fresh blood into its e-commerce audience as the business looks to step outside the shadow of Amazon.com and Rakuten. (Nikkei)
Sep 13
Rebuilt iconic hotel Okura Tokyo opens
A luxury hotel in central Tokyo much loved by visitors for its classic Japanese ambience reopened Thursday after four years of renovations. (Japan Today)
Sep 12
Revamped cabinet lineup signals Abe's gambit to stay in power
Nearly seven years in office, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is betting that his handpicked ministers and ruling party lawmakers will give him a firmer -- and possibly longer -- grip on power. (Japan Today)