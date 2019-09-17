Princess Kako meets Austrian president
NHK -- Sep 17
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, has paid a courtesy call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The princess is in Austria to mark the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This is her first official trip abroad.

Wearing a long-sleeved kimono, she was greeted by Van der Bellen at the president's office in Vienna on Monday.

In the meeting, the president mentioned that the famed Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and Vienna Boys' Choir have performed a number of times in Japan.

The princess responded to the remarks by saying she is very happy that there are such cultural events.

She also reportedly conveyed a message from Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, expressing hope for the deepening of bilateral ties.

She later visited a palace for a performance by the boys' choir.

The princess is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Japanese ambassador's residence on Tuesday as part of a commemorative event marking the anniversary.

News source: NHK
