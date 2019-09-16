A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan.

Kane Tanaka was born in 1903 and lives in an elderly care facility in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan.

She was recognized as the world's oldest woman by Guinness World Records in March.

The governor of Fukuoka Prefecture, Hiroshi Ogawa, visited her on Monday. He congratulated her, saying her longevity brings hope and pleasure to the people of Fukuoka.

Staff at the facility say Tanaka eats three meals and some chocolate and drinks soda every day. They say she enjoys occasionally solving multiplication and division problems.

Tanaka said she has been able to reach her age thanks to the support of others, and that she now wants to share her energy with those around her.

敬老の日の16日、116歳で世界最高齢の田中カ子さんが暮らす福岡市の老人ホームを、小川洋知事が訪れた。長寿を祝福された田中さんは「みなさんのお世話になって生きてこられた。今持っている力をみんなにあげたい」と抱負を語った。