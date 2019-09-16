A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan.
Kane Tanaka was born in 1903 and lives in an elderly care facility in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan.
She was recognized as the world's oldest woman by Guinness World Records in March.
The governor of Fukuoka Prefecture, Hiroshi Ogawa, visited her on Monday. He congratulated her, saying her longevity brings hope and pleasure to the people of Fukuoka.
Staff at the facility say Tanaka eats three meals and some chocolate and drinks soda every day. They say she enjoys occasionally solving multiplication and division problems.
Tanaka said she has been able to reach her age thanks to the support of others, and that she now wants to share her energy with those around her.
VIDEO
敬老の日の16日、116歳で世界最高齢の田中カ子さんが暮らす福岡市の老人ホームを、小川洋知事が訪れた。長寿を祝福された田中さんは「みなさんのお世話になって生きてこられた。今持っている力をみんなにあげたい」と抱負を語った。
Sep 17
It's been a week since Typhoon Faxai hit Chiba prefecture near Tokyo. Recovery work has been slowed by another bout of heavy rain.
(NHK)
Sep 17
A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 16
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their proportion to the overall population, have both marked record highs.
(NHK)
Sep 15
A survey shows that Japan's public spending on education as a percentage of GDP was the lowest among OECD countries.
(NHK)
Sep 15
Two octopuses predicted Friday that Japan will not advance to the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup, which opens next week.
(Japan Times)
Sep 15
Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month.
(NHK)
Sep 15
Almost 70 percent of married women in Japan believe that same-sex marriage should be legalized in the country, a government survey of around 6,000 married women showed Friday.
(Kyodo)
Sep 13
Yahoo Japan's acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo presents an opportunity for the venerable internet services company to bring fresh blood into its e-commerce audience as the business looks to step outside the shadow of Amazon.com and Rakuten.
(Nikkei)
Sep 13
A luxury hotel in central Tokyo much loved by visitors for its classic Japanese ambience reopened Thursday after four years of renovations.
(Japan Today)
Sep 12
Nearly seven years in office, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is betting that his handpicked ministers and ruling party lawmakers will give him a firmer -- and possibly longer -- grip on power.
(Japan Today)