Former TEPCO execs found not guilty
NHK -- Sep 20
A Japanese district court has found all three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty in the only criminal prosecution stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima.

The executives are: Tsunehisa Katsumata who was the chairman of TEPCO at the time of the accident, and two former vice presidents, Ichiro Takekuro and Sakae Muto. The judges acquitted them on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

On March 11, 2011 a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami. The enormous waves swamped Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, knocking out power and resulting in three reactors melting down.

The disaster led to massive evacuations in the area. Some patients being treated at a local hospital ended up in freezing conditions.

They were moved by bus. Nurses say some died on the way. The prosecution says the executives are responsible for 44 deaths.

The focus of the trial had been on whether the defendants could have predicted the tsunami, and if so, whether the accident could have been prevented.

The prosecution sought 5-year prison sentences, arguing the tsunami was predictable.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. The court sided with the executives and said it was impossible for them to predict the massive tsunami.

The ruling angered Masakatsu Kanno whose father died after he was forced to evacuate from a hospital near the plant.

He said, "There's no doubt that it was Tokyo Electric Power Company that caused the accident. Everybody knows it. Today's ruling is totally unacceptable."

The prosecution says they will consider whether to appeal the ruling.

Lawyer for the prosecution, Shozaburo Ishida, said, "The decision takes the government's nuclear policy into consideration. The ruling says absolute safety is not a requirement. That's unthinkable. If you believe that a nuclear accident should never happen, you wouldn't hand down this sort of ruling."

TEPCO declined to comment on Thursday's ruling, but apologized to the people affected. The company says it is determined to continue to do its utmost in compensation, decommissioning and decontamination efforts.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Sep 20
Former TEPCO execs found not guilty
A Japanese district court has found all three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty in the only criminal prosecution stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima. (NHK)
Sep 20
Amazon Japan announces locker delivery service at train stations and convenience stores
E-commerce giant Amazon Japan has announced it will launch a locker delivery service called Amazon Hub at the major convenience store chain FamilyMart and train stations along the Odakyu line. (Japan Today)
Sep 18
Toyota launches new Corolla sedan for 1st time in 7 yrs
Toyota Motor Corp. rolled out a new model of the Corolla on Tuesday, making it the first fully redesigned sedan in about seven years. (Kyodo)
Sep 18
Japan eyes screening technology investments as small as 1%
The Japanese government is considering tighter restrictions on foreign investment in industries it sees as key to national security, such as nuclear power and chipmaking. (Nikkei)
Sep 13
Yahoo Japan shoots for the stars in e-commerce with Zozo deal
Yahoo Japan's acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo presents an opportunity for the venerable internet services company to bring fresh blood into its e-commerce audience as the business looks to step outside the shadow of Amazon.com and Rakuten. (Nikkei)
Sep 11
Nissan, Ghosn and Japan's legal double standards
In Japan, is there one standard of justice for Japanese executives and another for non-Japanese executives? The forced resignation on Monday of Nissan Motor Co.’s chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, certainly seems to suggest as much. (Bloomberg)
Sep 11
Japan's GDP shrinks 0.5% in July: JCER
Japan's real gross domestic product retreated 0.5% in July compared with the previous month as rising imports led to negative external demand, the Japan Center for Economic Research reported Wednesday. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Japan Inc needs to pay attention to workers' mental health
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Nissan chief Saikawa to step down Sept 16; successor to be named
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
日本に居ながら本場のカジノを楽しむ方法
日本にはラスベガスやマカオにあるような本格的カジノはありませんが、最近では本格的に遊べるオンラインカジノが増えつつあります。 (newsonjapan.com)