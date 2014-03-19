On-demand streaming service available for overseas visitors to RWC
Japan Times -- Sep 20
An online streaming service designed for the more than 400,000 overseas visitors expected here over the next two months for the Rugby World Cup was launched this week by J SPORTS, one of the three broadcast rights holders in Japan.

The RWC 2019 on-demand package with English commentary will allow users to view all 48 matches of the tournament on mobile devices and is the first package designed especially for inbound visitors to Japan.

“We are delighted to bring the Rugby World Cup 2019 on-demand package and hope that visitors from foreign countries to Japan enjoy watching the matches on their mobile devices,” said Shin Kinoshita, president of J SPORTS.

“We hope this service brings omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) to the visitors to Japan following their favorite teams.”

The package comes in two different formats and can be accessed via www.jsports.co.jp/rugby/worldcup/english/.

The “All Matches Package” allows viewers to watch 17 matches live and the remainder on a delayed basis and will cost ¥4,800, ¥3,600 or ¥1,800 when purchased in September, October and November, respectively.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Sep 20
On-demand streaming service available for overseas visitors to RWC
An online streaming service designed for the more than 400,000 overseas visitors expected here over the next two months for the Rugby World Cup was launched this week by J SPORTS, one of the three broadcast rights holders in Japan. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Rugby: Japan set to host "spectacular" World Cup despite legacy issues
Japan may be ready to host a "spectacular Rugby World Cup," but serious questions remained Tuesday as to what impact it will have on the nation, particularly with the Tokyo Olympics just a year away. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
Ichiro gives speech in English to Mariners' fans
In Major League Baseball, former Seattle Mariner player Ichiro Suzuki has made his first public farewell since his retirement at the team's home stadium. The Japanese baseball superstar expressed his gratitude to his fans in English. (NHK)
Sep 15
Octopuses predict Japan will fail to reach knockout stage at Rugby World Cup
Two octopuses predicted Friday that Japan will not advance to the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup, which opens next week. (Japan Times)
Sep 11
Japan opens World Cup qualifying with 2-0 away win against Myanmar
Shoya Nakajima’s and Takumi Minamino’s first-half goals lead Japan to a 2-0 win away over Myanmar as the Samurai Blue opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory. (Japan Times)
Sep 10
Yokozuna Hakuho withdraws from Autumn Basho with broken finger
Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a broken finger, his stablemaster said Monday, following a shock opening-day loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
Rugby: Japan well prepared ahead of World Cup kickoff
Japan will enter the Rugby World Cup believing they have made the necessary preparations to achieve their goal of a berth in the quarterfinals, head coach Jamie Joseph said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Sep 06
South Korea calls for ban of 'rising sun' flag at 2020 Olympics
South Korean Olympic officials have called on Japan to ban its "rising sun" flag at the 2020 Tokyo Games after claiming it represents a "militaristic and imperial past." (Japan Today)
Sep 05
Ski instructor internships : Japan's newest ski season travel trend
It is not ground breaking news to hear that Japan's ski industry is booming, each winter record levels of international tourism are achieved, driven largely by a growing global awareness and explosion in Asian ski culture. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 03
Hakuho obtains Japanese nationality
Yokozuna grand champion Hakuho has announced that he has obtained Japanese nationality. (NHK)