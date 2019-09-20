A large severe tropical storm is approaching Japan and expected to gain strength. It may affect wide areas across the country over the three-day weekend.

The Meteorological Agency says tropical storm Tapah is moving northwest over waters south of Okinawa.

The storm is progressing slowly, and is expected to change course northward toward Okinawa on Saturday. It's then forecast to move toward Kyushu on Sunday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The agency says Tapah may advance on northern Japan on Monday and Tuesday.