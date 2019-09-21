Japan beats Russia in Rugby World Cup opener
NHK -- Sep 21
The Rugby World Cup has kicked off in Japan. It's the first time an Asian country has hosted the tournament.

The opening ceremony was rich in color, combining the modern and the traditional, including a performance by Kabuki dancers.

A replica of Mt. Fuji stood in the middle of the field as the 20 teams were introduced and children waved the flags of each country.

The ceremony was followed by the opener between Japan and Russia. Japan beat Russia 30-10 scoring four tries, including a hat trick by winger Kotaro Matsushima.

The four tries secured a bonus point for Japan, which might be the key to the team's advancement to the knockout rounds.

Over the next six weeks 12 venues across Japan will host dozens of matches as the players compete for rugby union's highest honor.

News source: NHK
