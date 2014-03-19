Toyota trawls for big spenders with $4m Lexus yacht
Nikkei -- Sep 21
Toyota Motor has unveiled the first yacht under its Lexus luxury brand, with a 450 million yen ($4.17 million) price tag in Japan that aims it squarely at the super-rich.

The LY 650 will launch in Japan, the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30. The 20-meter vessel combines Toyota's shipbuilding expertise with the design sensibilities of Lexus, featuring a curvy motif and a luxurious interior. It contains three sleeping quarters, with space for six people.

The boat was designed in collaboration with the Italian yacht designer Nuvolari Lenard and is built in the U.S.

Toyota has sold about 900 boats in Japan since establishing its shipbuilding business in 1997. This is the first foray outside autos for Lexus, which unveiled the yacht concept in January 2017.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Sep 21
Toyota trawls for big spenders with $4m Lexus yacht
Toyota Motor has unveiled the first yacht under its Lexus luxury brand, with a 450 million yen ($4.17 million) price tag in Japan that aims it squarely at the super-rich. (Nikkei)
Sep 20
Former TEPCO execs found not guilty
A Japanese district court has found all three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty in the only criminal prosecution stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima. (NHK)
Sep 20
Amazon Japan announces locker delivery service at train stations and convenience stores
E-commerce giant Amazon Japan has announced it will launch a locker delivery service called Amazon Hub at the major convenience store chain FamilyMart and train stations along the Odakyu line. (Japan Today)
Sep 18
Toyota launches new Corolla sedan for 1st time in 7 yrs
Toyota Motor Corp. rolled out a new model of the Corolla on Tuesday, making it the first fully redesigned sedan in about seven years. (Kyodo)
Sep 18
Japan eyes screening technology investments as small as 1%
The Japanese government is considering tighter restrictions on foreign investment in industries it sees as key to national security, such as nuclear power and chipmaking. (Nikkei)
Sep 13
Yahoo Japan shoots for the stars in e-commerce with Zozo deal
Yahoo Japan's acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo presents an opportunity for the venerable internet services company to bring fresh blood into its e-commerce audience as the business looks to step outside the shadow of Amazon.com and Rakuten. (Nikkei)
Sep 11
Nissan, Ghosn and Japan's legal double standards
In Japan, is there one standard of justice for Japanese executives and another for non-Japanese executives? The forced resignation on Monday of Nissan Motor Co.’s chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, certainly seems to suggest as much. (Bloomberg)
Sep 11
Japan's GDP shrinks 0.5% in July: JCER
Japan's real gross domestic product retreated 0.5% in July compared with the previous month as rising imports led to negative external demand, the Japan Center for Economic Research reported Wednesday. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Japan Inc needs to pay attention to workers' mental health
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Nissan chief Saikawa to step down Sept 16; successor to be named
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)