A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations of growth in the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region.
Terminal 2 at the Centrair Airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, is the third dedicated LCC terminal in the country, after similar facilities opened at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture.
The new terminal, consisting of two two-story buildings with a total floor area of 45,000 square meters, is built to handle 4.5 million passengers a year. Construction began in May 2018 and was completed in July this year.
The facility has 14 boarding gates and parking space for 10 planes.
Five LCC airline companies will use the new terminal. AirAsia Japan Co., Jetstar Japan Co., Air Busan, Jeju Air Co. and T’way Air Co. will operate 143 flights a week to and from domestic and Asian destinations.
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
A court awarded damages Wednesday to a woman in her 30s who broke up with her same-sex partner because of infidelity, recognizing their common-law partnership despite same-sex marriage not being legal in the country. (Japan Times)
A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations of growth in the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region. (Japan Times)
E-commerce giant Amazon Japan has announced it will launch a locker delivery service called Amazon Hub at the major convenience store chain FamilyMart and train stations along the Odakyu line. (Japan Today)
The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam. (Japan Times)
Newly appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that Tokyo urgently demands Seoul eliminate “violations of international law” regarding wartime Korean labor issues, adding that it is a top priority for Japan in handling the bilateral relationship. (Japan Times)