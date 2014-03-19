A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations of growth in the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region.

Terminal 2 at the Centrair Airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, is the third dedicated LCC terminal in the country, after similar facilities opened at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture.

The new terminal, consisting of two two-story buildings with a total floor area of 45,000 square meters, is built to handle 4.5 million passengers a year. Construction began in May 2018 and was completed in July this year.

The facility has 14 boarding gates and parking space for 10 planes.

Five LCC airline companies will use the new terminal. AirAsia Japan Co., Jetstar Japan Co., Air Busan, Jeju Air Co. and T’way Air Co. will operate 143 flights a week to and from domestic and Asian destinations.