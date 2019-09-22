Airline companies operating in Japan have canceled more than 300 domestic flights scheduled for Sunday due to Typhoon Tapah.

The flights are mostly to and from the southwestern island of Kyushu, including airports in Fukuoka, Miyazaki, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, and Saga.

Japan Airlines scrubbed 103 flights, while All Nippon Airways canceled 130.

Airlines are calling on travelers to go online for the latest flight information.