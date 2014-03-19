A private women's university in Miyagi Prefecture said Saturday it will start accepting from April 2021 students who were born male but identify themselves as female, becoming the first private institution to admit such transgender students.
Miyagi Gakuin Women's University in Sendai said it will not require students to submit medical certification to prove their gender identity to avoid forced outing.
"The notion of gender or gender identity has become flexible. It is our mission as a women's university to protect all women and give them a supportive push," Arata Hirakawa, president of the university, said at a press conference.
Ochanomizu University and Nara Women's University, both public institutions, had already decided to accept transgender students but no private university in Japan had done so, according to the education ministry.
A private women's university in Miyagi Prefecture said Saturday it will start accepting from April 2021 students who were born male but identify themselves as female, becoming the first private institution to admit such transgender students. (Japan Today)
The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam. (Japan Times)
Japan remains the second most-represented country behind the United States in a list of the world's top 1,400 universities, but trails other countries in hosting elite institutions with only two listed in the top 200, a global survey showed Wednesday. (Kyodo)
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
He sits in an office of a major Japanese sportswear maker but reports to no one. He is assigned odd tasks like translating into English the manual on company rules like policies on vacations and daily hours, though he has minimal foreign language skills. (Japan Today)
The number of children waiting to enter authorized day care facilities fell to a record low of 16,772 as of April 1, down 3,123 from the previous year, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Friday. (Japan Times)