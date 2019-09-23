Japan's Meteorological Agency says a low-pressure system resulting from severe tropical storm Tapah is over the Sea of Japan on Monday evening, and will cut across northern Japan while maintaining its strength.

The agency is warning of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.

In the island city of Sado in Niigata Prefecture, a maximum wind speed of 119 kilometers an hour was logged on Monday afternoon.

Parts of the northern prefecture of Hokkaido have had more than 100 millimeters of rain in the past 24 hours.

In the Hokuriku region facing the Sea of Japan, temperatures rose to unseasonal levels because of warm southerly winds blowing toward the low over mountains. In Joetsu City, the thermometer rose to 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials warn that coastal areas of Hokuriku and northern Japan will be hit by very strong winds through the predawn hours on Tuesday, and torrential rains may hit northern Japan, accompanied by lightning.

Officials also warn of damage from blown seawater to crops and electric facilities.