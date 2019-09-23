Japan's Meteorological Agency says a low-pressure system resulting from severe tropical storm Tapah is over the Sea of Japan on Monday evening, and will cut across northern Japan while maintaining its strength.
The agency is warning of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.
In the island city of Sado in Niigata Prefecture, a maximum wind speed of 119 kilometers an hour was logged on Monday afternoon.
Parts of the northern prefecture of Hokkaido have had more than 100 millimeters of rain in the past 24 hours.
In the Hokuriku region facing the Sea of Japan, temperatures rose to unseasonal levels because of warm southerly winds blowing toward the low over mountains. In Joetsu City, the thermometer rose to 35.7 degrees Celsius.
Weather officials warn that coastal areas of Hokuriku and northern Japan will be hit by very strong winds through the predawn hours on Tuesday, and torrential rains may hit northern Japan, accompanied by lightning.
Officials also warn of damage from blown seawater to crops and electric facilities.
Japan's Meteorological Agency says a low-pressure system resulting from severe tropical storm Tapah is over the Sea of Japan on Monday evening, and will cut across northern Japan while maintaining its strength. (NHK)
The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced on Monday that it has modified its in-venue food policy amid a shortage of provisions at stadium food stalls, which has caused confusion and chaos for attendees across the country since the event kicked off last Friday. (Japan Times)
Japan has failed to track the trajectory of some of North Korea's new types of short-range missiles in a recent series of launches, raising concerns over Tokyo's defense capabilities, sources close to the matter said.
(Japan Today)
U.S. securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors.
(Japan Today)
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
A court awarded damages Wednesday to a woman in her 30s who broke up with her same-sex partner because of infidelity, recognizing their common-law partnership despite same-sex marriage not being legal in the country. (Japan Times)
A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations of growth in the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region. (Japan Times)