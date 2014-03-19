Unmanned craft launched toward space station
Japan Today -- Sep 25
Japan early Wednesday launched an unmanned spacecraft towards the International Space Station, the operator said, after a fire early this month delayed the mission.

The H-2B rocket lifted off at 1:05 a.m. with cargo vessel Kounotori8, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on its website.

The launch took place from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

"As planned, the payload separated from the launch vehicle" about 15 minutes later, Mitsubishi Heavy said.

A pre-dawn fire on September 11 delayed the launch from Tanegashima island. Japanese news agencies linked the fire to liquid oxygen.

Kounotori8, meaning "white stork" in Japanese, intends to deliver about 5.3 tons of supplies to astronauts at the ISS, including fresh food and water as well as batteries and devices needed for experiments.

延期されていたH2Bロケット8号機が鹿児島県の種子島宇宙センターから打ち上げられました。 　ロケットは搭載した無人補給機「こうのとり8号機」を予定の軌道に投入し、打ち上げは成功しました。「こうのとり」は国際宇宙ステーションに宇宙飛行士の生活物資などを届けます。打ち上げは当初、11日の予定でしたが発射台で火災が起きて延期されていました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
