Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22).
At around 11:25 p.m. on September 21, Masashi Kagawa allegedly put a chokehold on Gakuto Denda, 50, inside the fourth-floor “snack” hostess club.
Denda was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, the Shinjuku Police Station said.
Kagawa, who was arrested on suspicion of assault early the following morning, denies the allegations. “I acted out of self defense,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Causing an injury was not my intent.”
Masashi Kagawa (Twitter)
According to police, Kagawa and Denda were drinking at the counter of the club with other persons. The suspect and the victim, who were not acquaintances, then became embroiled in a dispute.
During the dispute, Denda pulled the hair and clothes of Kagawa. The suspect then put the victim in the chokehold.
Police are now investigating whether to accuse the suspect of manslaughter.
