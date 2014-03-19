Man arrested over fatal chokehold in Kabukicho ‘snack’
tokyoreporter.com -- Sep 25
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22).

At around 11:25 p.m. on September 21, Masashi Kagawa allegedly put a chokehold on Gakuto Denda, 50, inside the fourth-floor “snack” hostess club.

Denda was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Kagawa, who was arrested on suspicion of assault early the following morning, denies the allegations. “I acted out of self defense,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Causing an injury was not my intent.”

Masashi Kagawa (Twitter)

According to police, Kagawa and Denda were drinking at the counter of the club with other persons. The suspect and the victim, who were not acquaintances, then became embroiled in a dispute.

During the dispute, Denda pulled the hair and clothes of Kagawa. The suspect then put the victim in the chokehold.

Police are now investigating whether to accuse the suspect of manslaughter.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Sep 25
Man arrested over fatal chokehold in Kabukicho ‘snack’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Missing boy, 9, found murdered in Saitama
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Woman awarded damages in Japan for same-sex partner's infidelity with sperm donor
A court awarded damages Wednesday to a woman in her 30s who broke up with her same-sex partner because of infidelity, recognizing their common-law partnership despite same-sex marriage not being legal in the country. (Japan Times)
Sep 19
'Hello World': Kyoto as you've never seen it before
If you’ve studied the basics of computer programming, you’ll probably recognize the phrase “hello world.” It’s the textbook-recommended line of text learners type into their first program, then delight as it pops up on screen. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Tokyo woman sentenced to eight years in prison over fatal abuse of 5-year-old daughter
The mother of Yua Funato was given an eight-year prison term by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday for parental neglect that led to the death last year of her 5-year-old daughter. (Japan Times)
Sep 17
World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka
A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. (NHK)
Sep 17
Princess Kako meets Austrian president
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, has paid a courtesy call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. (NHK)
Sep 15
A man arrested for firing air gun in road rage
Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month. (NHK)
Sep 13
With 'The Naked Director,' Japan scores a global Netflix hit
Since its launch on Aug. 8, the Netflix series “The Naked Director” has become a certifiable hit. Its audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes ratings site is 97 percent, and on the series’ IMDB page, positive user reviews (“Truly amazing, realistic and captivating,” “You will find tears, laughter, passion”) far outnumber the negative. (Japan Times)
Sep 11
Crown princess declines to comment on daughter's postponed marriage
Crown Princess Kiko, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, said she does not wish to comment on the postponement of her eldest daughter's marriage to fiance Kei Komuro. (Kyodo)