Koizumi's 'sexy' words on climate change ring hollow for some in Japan
Japan Today -- Sep 25
Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi's call to make climate change "cool" and "sexy" rang false to some Japanese activists on Tuesday, who said he needed to lay down some clear policy.

Koizumi, speaking at the weekend before the start of a United Nations climate summit in New York, promised to mobilize young people to create a low-carbon future for coal-dependent Japan, which also emphasizes nuclear power.

"On tackling such a big-scale issue like climate change, it's got to be fun, it's got to be cool. It's got to be sexy too," the 38-year-old Koizumi, son of a former prime minister and often seen as a future prime minister himself, told a news conference.

But Japanese climate activists and opposition politicians said Koizumi, who on his first day in office also called for Japan to get rid of nuclear reactors, needs to start showing signs of action - or at least policy details - soon.

"We had hopes for Koizumi because his age is closer to us, but he didn't respond well," said Takuro Kajiwara, a university student who said he had expected hard policy details.

"We're just so disappointed, we're devastated," he said. The 18-year-old helped organize a protest march through some of Tokyo's most trendy areas last Friday, joining hundreds of thousands worldwide calling on governments to control greenhouse gas emissions.

"I think he doesn't understand the climate crisis. He said 'sexy' and it didn't really make sense," Kajiwara added. "As a Japanese citizen, I am embarrassed."

Koizumi became the third-youngest lawmaker to join a post-World War Two Japanese cabinet when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his government earlier this month. The telegenic son of charismatic ex-prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, he regularly tops polls as the lawmaker Japanese want to see take over when Abe steps down.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Sep 25
Unmanned craft launched toward space station
Japan early Wednesday launched an unmanned spacecraft towards the International Space Station, the operator said, after a fire early this month delayed the mission. (Japan Today)
Sep 25
Koizumi's 'sexy' words on climate change ring hollow for some in Japan
Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi's call to make climate change "cool" and "sexy" rang false to some Japanese activists on Tuesday, who said he needed to lay down some clear policy. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
Tapah low to cut through northern Japan
Japan's Meteorological Agency says a low-pressure system resulting from severe tropical storm Tapah is over the Sea of Japan on Monday evening, and will cut across northern Japan while maintaining its strength. (NHK)
Sep 24
World Cup lifts stadium food ban after long lines spur complaints
The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced on Monday that it has modified its in-venue food policy amid a shortage of provisions at stadium food stalls, which has caused confusion and chaos for attendees across the country since the event kicked off last Friday. (Japan Times)
Sep 24
Japan fails to track N Korean missiles in recent string of launches
Japan has failed to track the trajectory of some of North Korea's new types of short-range missiles in a recent series of launches, raising concerns over Tokyo's defense capabilities, sources close to the matter said. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
SEC charges Nissan, ex-CEO Ghosn with hiding $140 mil from investors
U.S. securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors. (Japan Today)
Sep 21
Japan beats Russia in Rugby World Cup opener
The Rugby World Cup has kicked off in Japan. It's the first time an Asian country has hosted the tournament. (NHK)
Sep 21
Missing boy, 9, found murdered in Saitama
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Woman awarded damages in Japan for same-sex partner's infidelity with sperm donor
A court awarded damages Wednesday to a woman in her 30s who broke up with her same-sex partner because of infidelity, recognizing their common-law partnership despite same-sex marriage not being legal in the country. (Japan Times)
Sep 21
New LCC terminal opens at Chubu Airport near Nagoya; boost to tourism expected
A new terminal for low-cost carriers opened at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya on Friday, raising expectations of growth in the number of foreign visitors to the Chubu region. (Japan Times)