Japan and the US have struck a final agreement in their bilateral trade negotiations. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement after confirming the accord.

Abe said " When the deal takes effect, it will undoubtedly help boost Japan's investment in the US and develop bilateral economic ties. I'm confident that the deal will be a win-win for Japan and the US."

Trump said "Japanese tariffs now be significantly lower, or eliminated entirely, for US beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and so much more. This is a huge victory for America's farmers, ranchers and growers, and that's very important to me."

Under the terms of the agreement, Japan will open its market to US farm products to a degree that does not exceed the scope of the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact.

Japan will cut its tariff on American beef from the current 38.5 percent. The levy will eventually drop to 9 percent under the accord. Duties on US pork will also be cut.

The 2 sides agreed not to set a tariff-free annual quota of up to 70,000 tons for US rice exports to Japan. Tokyo had agreed on the quota in past talks for the TPP.

Both sides will continue to negotiate tariffs on automobiles and auto parts. Japan wants the US to scrap them.

The joint statement signed by the 2 leaders says the US will refrain from slapping additional levies on imported Japanese automobiles.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he confirmed with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that Washington will not limit the number of vehicles to be imported from Japan.