Crown Prince, Princess watch rugby in Kamaishi
NHK -- Sep 26
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have watched a rugby match held in Kamaishi, one of the towns hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The couple visited Kamaishi Unosumai Memorial Stadium in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday to watch a World Cup game between Fiji and Uruguay.

The stadium was built at the site of an elementary school devastated by the quake and tsunami.

The game started after a moment of silence to remember the disaster victims.

The couple were applauding during the heated match with both teams competing fiercely to score tries.

Earlier in the day, they visited a shopping district built two years ago in Ofunato, another disaster-hit town.

About 30 stores are operating there, including the ones which had continued business in a makeshift shopping area after the disaster.

Prince Akishino talked to employees of a confectionary store. He was asking them about the time when they were operating in a temporary facility.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Sep 26
Crown Prince, Princess watch rugby in Kamaishi
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have watched a rugby match held in Kamaishi, one of the towns hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)
Sep 26
Japan comedy duo apologize after reportedly saying Naomi Osaka 'needs bleach'
A Japanese comedy duo and their management company have apologized after the pair reportedly said during a live event that Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who just won the Pan Pacific Open at the weekend, "needed some bleach." (Japan Today)
Sep 25
Man arrested over fatal chokehold in Kabukicho ‘snack’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Missing boy, 9, found murdered in Saitama
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Woman awarded damages in Japan for same-sex partner's infidelity with sperm donor
A court awarded damages Wednesday to a woman in her 30s who broke up with her same-sex partner because of infidelity, recognizing their common-law partnership despite same-sex marriage not being legal in the country. (Japan Times)
Sep 19
'Hello World': Kyoto as you've never seen it before
If you’ve studied the basics of computer programming, you’ll probably recognize the phrase “hello world.” It’s the textbook-recommended line of text learners type into their first program, then delight as it pops up on screen. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Tokyo woman sentenced to eight years in prison over fatal abuse of 5-year-old daughter
The mother of Yua Funato was given an eight-year prison term by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday for parental neglect that led to the death last year of her 5-year-old daughter. (Japan Times)
Sep 17
World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka
A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. (NHK)
Sep 17
Princess Kako meets Austrian president
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, has paid a courtesy call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. (NHK)
Sep 15
A man arrested for firing air gun in road rage
Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month. (NHK)