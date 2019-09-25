Three Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US information service company. This year's winners will be announced beginning October 7.
Clarivate Analytics has released its list of influential researchers whose work is worthy of a Nobel Prize. The firm chooses them based on 47 million papers published and cited worldwide.
Professor Kazutoshi Mori of Kyoto University is among the researchers who could be honored with the Nobel in Medicine.
Professor Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University is named as a possibility for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Professor Nobuhiro Kiyotaki of Princeton University is listed for the Economics Prize.
The three have been selected for Clarivate Analytics' Citation Laureates, a list of people "whose research reports are highly cited and whose contributions to science have been extremely influential, even transformative". In the past, many on the list went on to be awarded Nobel Prizes.
A senior data consultant at the firm, Satoko Ando, says the papers of the three Japanese have been cited especially frequently, suggesting that they could become Nobel laureates as early as this year.
