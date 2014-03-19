Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund will begin allocating substantial amounts of money to bonds with an environmental purpose as early as the fiscal year beginning next April, Nikkei has learned.
The move by the GPIF -- Japan's largest public investor by assets, managing 159 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) -- springs from the fund's new focus on environment, social and governance investing.
Starting next month, it will solicit green-bond indexes from private-sector index companies. The GPIF's move could influence other institutional investors in Japan, deepening the market for these bonds.
Green bonds raise money for climate and environmental projects. The issuers are private companies as well as international organizations and governments.
According to the Climate Bonds Initiative, an international not-for-profit organization that works to fight climate change, the global issuance of green bonds amounted to $167.6 billion in fiscal 2018. Without a linked index, Japan issued $5 billion worth of these bonds.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund will begin allocating substantial amounts of money to bonds with an environmental purpose as early as the fiscal year beginning next April, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
The success of Bitcoin around the world is the cause of regular debate, and even Donald Trump has got involved with the conversation recently. However, while some may see the US, European countries or even Africa as the answer to Bitcoin’s success, it could turn out to be Japan leading the charge. (newsonjapan.com)
U.S. securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors.
(Japan Today)
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. (Japan Today)
E-commerce giant Amazon Japan has announced it will launch a locker delivery service called Amazon Hub at the major convenience store chain FamilyMart and train stations along the Odakyu line. (Japan Today)
Yahoo Japan's acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo presents an opportunity for the venerable internet services company to bring fresh blood into its e-commerce audience as the business looks to step outside the shadow of Amazon.com and Rakuten. (Nikkei)