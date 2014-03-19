Japan's $1.5tn pension fund to go all in on green bonds
Nikkei -- Sep 26
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund will begin allocating substantial amounts of money to bonds with an environmental purpose as early as the fiscal year beginning next April, Nikkei has learned.

The move by the GPIF -- Japan's largest public investor by assets, managing 159 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) -- springs from the fund's new focus on environment, social and governance investing.

Starting next month, it will solicit green-bond indexes from private-sector index companies. The GPIF's move could influence other institutional investors in Japan, deepening the market for these bonds.

Green bonds raise money for climate and environmental projects. The issuers are private companies as well as international organizations and governments.

According to the Climate Bonds Initiative, an international not-for-profit organization that works to fight climate change, the global issuance of green bonds amounted to $167.6 billion in fiscal 2018. Without a linked index, Japan issued $5 billion worth of these bonds.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Sep 26
Japan's $1.5tn pension fund to go all in on green bonds
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund will begin allocating substantial amounts of money to bonds with an environmental purpose as early as the fiscal year beginning next April, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Sep 24
Why Japan could be the answer to Bitcoin's success
The success of Bitcoin around the world is the cause of regular debate, and even Donald Trump has got involved with the conversation recently. However, while some may see the US, European countries or even Africa as the answer to Bitcoin’s success, it could turn out to be Japan leading the charge. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 24
SEC charges Nissan, ex-CEO Ghosn with hiding $140 mil from investors
U.S. securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
SoftBank turns against WeWork's parent CEO Neumann
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. (Japan Today)
Sep 21
Toyota trawls for big spenders with $4m Lexus yacht
Toyota Motor has unveiled the first yacht under its Lexus luxury brand, with a 450 million yen ($4.17 million) price tag in Japan that aims it squarely at the super-rich. (Nikkei)
Sep 20
Former TEPCO execs found not guilty
A Japanese district court has found all three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty in the only criminal prosecution stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima. (NHK)
Sep 20
Amazon Japan announces locker delivery service at train stations and convenience stores
E-commerce giant Amazon Japan has announced it will launch a locker delivery service called Amazon Hub at the major convenience store chain FamilyMart and train stations along the Odakyu line. (Japan Today)
Sep 18
Toyota launches new Corolla sedan for 1st time in 7 yrs
Toyota Motor Corp. rolled out a new model of the Corolla on Tuesday, making it the first fully redesigned sedan in about seven years. (Kyodo)
Sep 18
Japan eyes screening technology investments as small as 1%
The Japanese government is considering tighter restrictions on foreign investment in industries it sees as key to national security, such as nuclear power and chipmaking. (Nikkei)
Sep 13
Yahoo Japan shoots for the stars in e-commerce with Zozo deal
Yahoo Japan's acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo presents an opportunity for the venerable internet services company to bring fresh blood into its e-commerce audience as the business looks to step outside the shadow of Amazon.com and Rakuten. (Nikkei)