Eddie Jones smiling as England peaking at Rugby World Cup
Japan Today -- Sep 27
Eddie Jones' smile was wider than it's been at the Rugby World Cup so far.

"We're pleased with where we are," he said.

England is right where it wants to be: Two bonus-point wins from its first two games to sit top of Pool C.

More than that, England managed its short turnaround between the games without any problems — putting away the United States 45-7 in Kobe on Thursday, four days after beating Tonga 35-3 in Sapporo.

England has scored 11 tries and conceded just one, and that came right at the end against the Americans when everything had already been settled.

England's game is firing on all fronts. The scrum and lineout was way too strong for the Americans. England also scored off two rolling mauls to ensure that part of the game is working fine.

The kicking game, centered on but not limited to flyhalf George Ford, center Owen Farrell and scrumhalves Ben Youngs and Willi Heinz, is pinpoint.

And England's outside backs ran the U.S. ragged in the second half.

Jones' decision to favor Ford at flyhalf and shift Farrell to inside center is paying off, too. Ford ran the game against the Americans in a man-of-the-match performance.

England has no serious injuries so far and Jones is likely to have the entire squad available for selection for the next game against Argentina. That was "a fantastic achievement" from the backroom staff, Jones said.

Sep 27
