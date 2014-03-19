Ibaraki boy who survived knife attack says his parents' masked killer acted alone
Japan Times -- Sep 27
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday.

The 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his legs and arm in the attack early Monday, which took place when he was asleep in a bunk bed in a second-floor room with his 11-year-old sister, who suffered minor injuries to her hands.

Their parents Mitsunori Kobayashi, 48, and Miwa Kobayashi, 50, were murdered in their bedroom, also on the second floor. Autopsies determined they both died from blood loss.

According to the sources, the police believe the assailant entered the house intending to commit murder, as none of the rooms were ransacked.

茨城県の住宅で夫婦が殺害され、子ども2人が重軽傷を負った事件で、けがをした長男が警察に「帽子をかぶってマスクをした人に襲われた」と話していることが新たにわかった。司法解剖の結果、夫の小林光則さん（48）は、胸を刺されたことによる失血死と判明した。胸の傷は、肺にまで達していたという。妻の美和さん（50）は体の複数カ所を刺されていて、首を刺されたことが致命傷だった。2人とも上半身には、抵抗した際にできる傷があった。捜査関係者によると、殺害される直前に110番通報した美和さんは、自分の名前は名乗ったものの、取り乱した様子で、何度も「痛い」と叫んでいたという。通報から1分ほどで電話は切れてしまい、警察官が家の電話に掛け直したが誰も出なかった。警察は、引き続き情報提供を求めるとともに、不審車両の洗い出しなどを進める方針だという。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
