Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Toshima Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 25).
At around 3:30 p.m. on August 29, Kazuyuki Yoshida, of no known occupation, came up from behind the woman on a road in the Mejiro area and embraced her. He then allegedly fondled her body, including her chest.
Yoshida, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quote by police. “I target women with big chests. Since I’ve done this several times in the Ikebukuro area, I don’t recall a particular case.”
Police received reports of three similar incidents taking place the same day and the day before. Yoshida is now under investigation in those other cases.
