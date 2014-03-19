If you ask people in the street about bullying, the chances are you will hear that most of them believe that bullying is something that happens and stays in high school.

What is more, the majority of people believe that their children are not going to face bullying once they leave high school. However, most of the recent researches and studies prove that bullies are intensively breaking into colleges and universities. And furthermore, the workforce sector shows evidence of bullying. To cut the long story, people of all ages face bullying, which means they have to know how to handle it.

If you’re a college student, make sure to take into account the following facts about bullying to be able to recognize one in your life.

Bullying Goes Beyond High School

Without a doubt, the majority of bullying tends to peak and subside in high school. But the reality is that bullying never disappears completely. What is more, if bullies fail to realize the consequences of their actions, this type of behavior will appear in the future.

Consequently, parents realize how important it is for them to discuss bullying issues with their kids in college even after they leave their alma mater. Besides, they also should keep on building social skills, self-esteem, and resiliency in order to make sure their kids will be able to deal with bullying effectively in college, as well as in the workforce.

Cyberbullying Is Also on the Rise

According to the most recent surveys, cyberbullying is on the increase in colleges and universities. On the one hand, college students might use the internet to send “Please, do my essay for me” requests. But on the other hand, cyber world involves cyberbullying that is mainly based on relationship issues. For instance, more often than not, cyberbullying includes sexual bullying, rumors, and gossips. Many females make sure to engage in this sort of behavior in order to climb the social ladder or to threaten other females. Plus, they may use cyberbullying in order to claim the boys they’re interested in.

At the same time, men may cyberbully other men in order to humiliate them, as well as show their dominance. As an alternative, they may cyberbully someone in order to get revenge after a painful breakup. In actual fact, if you get engaged in sexting, the chances are you may face the risk of cyberbullying when this or that relationship ends.

Bullying in College Encompasses New Challenges

In contrast to bullying in high school, a lot of college and university students face bullying without the necessary support of friends and family nearby. They are too far from those people who are dear to their heart. To add more, getting out of the bullying situation can be more difficult in university, especially if your dorm mate or roommate is the person that is bullying you.

More importantly, college and university students also have to deal with the so-called possibility of hazing that still can be seen on some campuses. While the majority of people assume only sororities and fraternities take part in hazing, the reality is that just about any campus group could have its hazing rituals.

Bullied Undergraduates Usually Feel Isolated & Lonely

Any person who is impacted by bullying faces a range of consequences. However, the recent researches show that college and university students can find themselves even lonelier and isolated, especially if they’re underclassmen. Every undergraduate is in need of a circle of support; however, bullied college and university students need even more help and support.

If you’re being bullied at college or university, make sure to talk to someone you trust about your current situation in order to reduce the feelings of isolation and loneliness. Ensure to get involved in various activities that will get you connected to the other students.

Approach college campus experts in order to talk to them about getting a professional mentor. If you have two or three friends who are there to share your way with you, they will help you to get rid of this sense of isolation.

The Way Students React to Bullying Matters

Talking about preventing bullying can be endless. However, the fact remains that it is happening here and there all over the globe. So, what can one do if things like bullying actually happen? In addition to having an honest conversation with someone, make sure to document your experience. Make certain to include the times and dates of every bullying incident, as well as any witnesses of the event. If it is cyberbullying that you have faced, ensure to take screenshots of everything. Besides, it is also recommended to email a good friend of yours or parent who is off campus in order to provide them with the documentation of what is going on.

Keep in mind that is not enough to simply report bullying. What you have to do is to come up with a solid plan of action. For example, will the individual that you got in touch with be checking your documentation, talking with the person that is bullying you or questioning the eyewitnesses? If the answer is ‘yes,’ stress that the university first exerts every effort to protect you from bullying in the future. Besides, if it’s your roommate that is bullying you, make sure to request a new room assignment before the representatives of your institution discuss the situation with your roomie. Keep in mind that you have too little control over the disciplinary action type that the college might take. However, students do have a say in the way they will be protected from future harm.

Finally, never decide to skip classes or avoid any people in college student groups that you belong to. Keep in mind that you have as much a right to participate in campus groups as anyone else. And what is more, it is important to never keep in secret the fact that you are being bullied in college. Instead, make certain to tell a friend, family member, or college advisor about your trouble. Remember that it is the bully, who is wrong and must take responsibility for his or her actions, not you.