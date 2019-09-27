20,000 foreign kids may have no education in Japan
NHK -- Sep 28
Japan's education ministry says as many as 20,000 foreign children living in the country are believed not to be receiving school education.

The ministry identified 124,049 foreign children aged six to 14 who are registered as residents in municipalities across the nation as of May.

Among them, 1,000 were confirmed as not attending any elementary, junior high or international schools.

There were 18,654 children whose education status was uncertain. In some cases, municipality officials were unable to confirm their status either by phone, home visits or other methods. In other cases, officials failed to complete the survey during the set period.

An expert on the issue, Associate Professor Yoshimi Kojima of Aichi Shukutoku University said she was shocked to learn that nearly 20,000 children may have no access to education.

Kojima added that greater support for such children is needed as the number of foreign children in Japan is expected to rise under the government's policy of accepting more foreign workers.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Sep 28
20,000 foreign kids may have no education in Japan
Japan's education ministry says as many as 20,000 foreign children living in the country are believed not to be receiving school education. (NHK)
Sep 28
Gov't to study whether to introduce joint custody of children
The Justice Ministry said Friday it will launch a study by the end of this year on whether to introduce a system of joint custody in Japan, where child custody is awarded to one parent after divorce. (Japan Today)
Sep 27
Bullying in college: Top things you have never heard
If you ask people in the street about bullying, the chances are you will hear that most of them believe that bullying is something that happens and stays in high school. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 26
3 Japanese named as potential Nobel laureates
Three Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US information service company. This year's winners will be announced beginning October 7. (NHK)
Sep 22
Private women's university in Miyagi to accept transgender students
A private women's university in Miyagi Prefecture said Saturday it will start accepting from April 2021 students who were born male but identify themselves as female, becoming the first private institution to admit such transgender students. (Japan Today)
Sep 19
Application starts for English test under new college entrance system
The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
Japan's elderly population hits record high
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their proportion to the overall population, have both marked record highs. (NHK)
Sep 15
Japan comes last in public education spending
A survey shows that Japan's public spending on education as a percentage of GDP was the lowest among OECD countries. (NHK)
Sep 15
70% of married women in Japan support same-sex marriage
Almost 70 percent of married women in Japan believe that same-sex marriage should be legalized in the country, a government survey of around 6,000 married women showed Friday. (Kyodo)
Sep 12
Japan fails to produce elite universities: global survey
Japan remains the second most-represented country behind the United States in a list of the world's top 1,400 universities, but trails other countries in hosting elite institutions with only two listed in the top 200, a global survey showed Wednesday. (Kyodo)