Japan's education ministry says as many as 20,000 foreign children living in the country are believed not to be receiving school education.
The ministry identified 124,049 foreign children aged six to 14 who are registered as residents in municipalities across the nation as of May.
Among them, 1,000 were confirmed as not attending any elementary, junior high or international schools.
There were 18,654 children whose education status was uncertain. In some cases, municipality officials were unable to confirm their status either by phone, home visits or other methods. In other cases, officials failed to complete the survey during the set period.
An expert on the issue, Associate Professor Yoshimi Kojima of Aichi Shukutoku University said she was shocked to learn that nearly 20,000 children may have no access to education.
Kojima added that greater support for such children is needed as the number of foreign children in Japan is expected to rise under the government's policy of accepting more foreign workers.
The Justice Ministry said Friday it will launch a study by the end of this year on whether to introduce a system of joint custody in Japan, where child custody is awarded to one parent after divorce. (Japan Today)
A private women's university in Miyagi Prefecture said Saturday it will start accepting from April 2021 students who were born male but identify themselves as female, becoming the first private institution to admit such transgender students. (Japan Today)
The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam. (Japan Times)
Japan remains the second most-represented country behind the United States in a list of the world's top 1,400 universities, but trails other countries in hosting elite institutions with only two listed in the top 200, a global survey showed Wednesday. (Kyodo)