AKB48, Japan's biggest idol singer group, apologizes for selling 'Date Tickets'
soranews24.com -- Sep 28
Tickets promised to let fans "Experience what it’s like to be an AKB48 member’s lover."

It’s pretty common knowledge that Japanese idol singer talent agencies widely prohibits the onstage talent from having any sort of love life. The idol industry largely runs on the copious cash flows generated by the singers’ earnest, girl-next-door auras, and the common logic is that it gets hard to convince guys to buy multiple copies of the same CD in the interest of contributing to their favorite idol’s hopes and dreams if she might actually be getting more personal emotional support from some dude she’s dating.

So it raised plenty of eyebrows when AKB48, the most popular idol unit in Japan, said it was about to start selling “Date Tickets.”

The tickets were offered as a package for AKB48’s upcoming performances at the Hakataza theater in Fukuoka City, which will take place on November 11, 12, 14, and 22. According to Japanese news organization J-Cast News, on September 24 AKB48’s official website began promoting a number of special ticket packages for the concerts, with one description starting:

“Date Ticket. Experience what it’s like to be an AKB48 member’s lover!?”

However, the specifies of the service weren’t quite as lascivious as the ticket name and initial explanation sounded. The description went on to say:

“A special ticket that lets you meet up with a different member of AKB48 on each day of the concert series at the theater, then watch with her as the other members perform on stage! After the concert, you can go with her to visit the members who performed.”

As a group with dozens of members, not every AKB48 idol performs in every single concert, and the “date” wasn’t to be held in a romantic or secluded setting, but rather at the theater itself. The “lover” aspects of the service were limited to meeting up with the idol at the concert venue and watching the show in her company, and even then, it’s not like the Date Ticket purchaser and the idol would be all alone, as for each day there were 100 available Date Tickets, but only three AKB48 members (plus, ostensibly, a contingent of security personnel).

News source: soranews24.com
MORE NEWS
Sep 28
Man admits slamming into women who walk and use smartphones
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who has admitted to slamming into multiple women he has seen walking while using their smartphones to “warn them,” reports Jiji Press (Sept. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 28
Tokyo: Accused women’s underwear thief found with (only) 78 pairs
When it comes to the theft of women’s underwear, the haul of Yuki Endo could be one of the lowest on record. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 28
Rice harvested for Emperor's Daijosai ceremony
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne. (NHK)
Sep 28
AKB48, Japan's biggest idol singer group, apologizes for selling 'Date Tickets'
Tickets promised to let fans "Experience what it’s like to be an AKB48 member’s lover." (soranews24.com)
Sep 27
Man, 47, accused of molesting woman in Mejiro
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Toshima Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 25). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 27
Ibaraki boy who survived knife attack says his parents' masked killer acted alone
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 26
Crown Prince, Princess watch rugby in Kamaishi
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have watched a rugby match held in Kamaishi, one of the towns hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)
Sep 26
Japan comedy duo apologize after reportedly saying Naomi Osaka 'needs bleach'
A Japanese comedy duo and their management company have apologized after the pair reportedly said during a live event that Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who just won the Pan Pacific Open at the weekend, "needed some bleach." (Japan Today)
Sep 25
Man arrested over fatal chokehold in Kabukicho ‘snack’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Missing boy, 9, found murdered in Saitama
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)