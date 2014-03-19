Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of the expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, a governmental research institute said Friday.

The viruses were taken to a branch facility of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Musashimurayama, a Tokyo suburb, on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an institute official.

The government obtained Ebola, Lassa, South American, Crimean-Congo and Marburg viruses from two foreign research facilities.

The five viruses did not previously exist in Japan, and are classified as the most dangerous agents under the country's Infectious Diseases Control Law. Some African countries are currently in the grip of an Ebola outbreak.

Last November, the institute said it intended to import the five viruses. The decision was finalized in July after discussions with residents near the facility.

エボラ出血熱など危険な感染症の治療や検査に役立てるためのウイルスが初めて輸入されました。 国立感染症研究所は、輸入されたのはアフリカの一部で流行しているエボラ出血熱など5種類の原因ウイルスだと発表しました。ウイルスは海外2カ所の研究機関から運ばれ、東京・武蔵村山市にある感染研の施設で保管されています。来年の東京オリンピックに向けて訪日客の増加が予想されていることから、海外から持ち込まれたウイルスによる感染症の発生を防ぐため、原因となるウイルスを使って有効な治療や検査精度の向上を図るのが狙いです。これまでに施設の地元住民から反対された経緯があり、感染研は「なるべく早い時期に住民への説明会を行いたい」としています。