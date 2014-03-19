When it comes to the theft of women’s underwear, the haul of Yuki Endo could be one of the lowest on record.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday announced the arrest of Endo, a 35-year-old company employee, over the alleged theft of two pairs of underwear from a woman, aged in her 20s, in Machida City on September 5, reports TBS News (Sept 27).
“I stole to satisfy my sexual desire and garner thrills,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have an interest in women’s buttocks. But I only steal underwear.”
Over the past two years, police have received reports of similar thefts in Machida and nearby Sagamihara City.
A search of the residence of the suspect revealed 78 pairs of women’s underwear, police said.
Other hauls by suspects recorded this year thus far have numbered 200, 1,100, 400 and 330, rendering the output of Edo rather meager.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who has admitted to slamming into multiple women he has seen walking while using their smartphones to “warn them,” reports Jiji Press (Sept. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne.
(NHK)
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
A Japanese comedy duo and their management company have apologized after the pair reportedly said during a live event that Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who just won the Pan Pacific Open at the weekend, "needed some bleach." (Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)