Tokyo: Accused women’s underwear thief found with (only) 78 pairs
tokyoreporter.com -- Sep 28
When it comes to the theft of women’s underwear, the haul of Yuki Endo could be one of the lowest on record.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday announced the arrest of Endo, a 35-year-old company employee, over the alleged theft of two pairs of underwear from a woman, aged in her 20s, in Machida City on September 5, reports TBS News (Sept 27).

“I stole to satisfy my sexual desire and garner thrills,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have an interest in women’s buttocks. But I only steal underwear.”

Over the past two years, police have received reports of similar thefts in Machida and nearby Sagamihara City.

A search of the residence of the suspect revealed 78 pairs of women’s underwear, police said.

Other hauls by suspects recorded this year thus far have numbered 200, 1,100, 400 and 330, rendering the output of Edo rather meager.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
