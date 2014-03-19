Man admits slamming into women who walk and use smartphones
tokyoreporter.com -- Sep 28
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who has admitted to slamming into multiple women he has seen walking while using their smartphones to “warn them,” reports Jiji Press (Sept. 26).

At around 8:50 a.m. on June 25, Yoshiyuki Kiuchi, a company employee, allegedly rammed his body into a woman, 34, as she used her smartphone while walking along a platform for the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line at Nijubashimae Station.

The woman suffered injuries to her right elbow and chest that required three weeks to heal, the Marunouchi Police Station said.

Kiuchi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “Two years ago, I slammed into another woman who was walking and using her smartphone,” Kiuchi was quoted. “She went tumbling down the stairs. Since it is dangerous, I slam into [persons] to warn them about once every three days.”

Kiuchi, a resident of Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are aware of two other cases that took place at the same station earlier this year. On the morning of June 7, a woman in her 30s suffered at least one broken bone in a similar incident. Then, on the morning of September 11, a woman in her 50s experienced a wound to her head.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Sep 28
Man admits slamming into women who walk and use smartphones
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who has admitted to slamming into multiple women he has seen walking while using their smartphones to “warn them,” reports Jiji Press (Sept. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 28
Tokyo: Accused women’s underwear thief found with (only) 78 pairs
When it comes to the theft of women’s underwear, the haul of Yuki Endo could be one of the lowest on record. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 28
Rice harvested for Emperor's Daijosai ceremony
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne. (NHK)
Sep 28
AKB48, Japan's biggest idol singer group, apologizes for selling 'Date Tickets'
Tickets promised to let fans "Experience what it’s like to be an AKB48 member’s lover." (soranews24.com)
Sep 27
Man, 47, accused of molesting woman in Mejiro
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Toshima Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 25). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 27
Ibaraki boy who survived knife attack says his parents' masked killer acted alone
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 26
Crown Prince, Princess watch rugby in Kamaishi
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have watched a rugby match held in Kamaishi, one of the towns hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)
Sep 26
Japan comedy duo apologize after reportedly saying Naomi Osaka 'needs bleach'
A Japanese comedy duo and their management company have apologized after the pair reportedly said during a live event that Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who just won the Pan Pacific Open at the weekend, "needed some bleach." (Japan Today)
Sep 25
Man arrested over fatal chokehold in Kabukicho ‘snack’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male customer at a hostess club in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 21
Missing boy, 9, found murdered in Saitama
Saitama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a missing boy, 9, at an apartment block in Saitama City early Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)