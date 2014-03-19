The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

"To put it very roughly, 'we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,' or something like that," Takashi Tachibana of the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) says in the video, adding he has "no motivation to do so though."

Tachibana also questions the provision of educational support to countries in poverty.

"It's impossible to teach dogs. (They're) close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world," he says, adding, "These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."

In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.

"Isn't it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God's system, too," he says.