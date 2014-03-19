The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday.
"To put it very roughly, 'we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,' or something like that," Takashi Tachibana of the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) says in the video, adding he has "no motivation to do so though."
Tachibana also questions the provision of educational support to countries in poverty.
"It's impossible to teach dogs. (They're) close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world," he says, adding, "These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."
In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.
"Isn't it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God's system, too," he says.
The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday. (Kyodo)
During a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan trade agreement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump invited in members of farming organizations to the room at the InterContinental New York Barclay to witness his accomplishment. (Nikkei)
Japan and the US have struck a final agreement in their bilateral trade negotiations. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement after confirming the accord. (NHK)
Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi's call to make climate change "cool" and "sexy" rang false to some Japanese activists on Tuesday, who said he needed to lay down some clear policy.
(Japan Today)
Japan has failed to track the trajectory of some of North Korea's new types of short-range missiles in a recent series of launches, raising concerns over Tokyo's defense capabilities, sources close to the matter said.
(Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to step up efforts to reform social security as Japan faces a multitude of challenges stemming from its rapidly graying population and low birthrate. (Japan Times)
Newly appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that Tokyo urgently demands Seoul eliminate “violations of international law” regarding wartime Korean labor issues, adding that it is a top priority for Japan in handling the bilateral relationship. (Japan Times)
Nearly seven years in office, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is betting that his handpicked ministers and ruling party lawmakers will give him a firmer -- and possibly longer -- grip on power. (Japan Today)