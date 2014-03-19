Anti-NHK party head suggests genocide to solve overpopulation
Kyodo -- Sep 28
The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

"To put it very roughly, 'we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,' or something like that," Takashi Tachibana of the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) says in the video, adding he has "no motivation to do so though."

Tachibana also questions the provision of educational support to countries in poverty.

"It's impossible to teach dogs. (They're) close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world," he says, adding, "These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."

In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.

"Isn't it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God's system, too," he says.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Sep 28
Anti-NHK party head suggests genocide to solve overpopulation
The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday. (Kyodo)
Sep 27
Japan escapes auto tariffs, but Trump is not done with trade deal
During a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan trade agreement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump invited in members of farming organizations to the room at the InterContinental New York Barclay to witness his accomplishment. (Nikkei)
Sep 26
Japan, US ink trade deal
Japan and the US have struck a final agreement in their bilateral trade negotiations. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement after confirming the accord. (NHK)
Sep 26
Shinjiro Koizumi is poised to lead Japan’s clean-energy revolution
Rarely has a single politician so embodied the aspirations, fears and cynicism of a nation as Japan’s Shinjiro Koizumi. (Nikkei)
Sep 25
Koizumi's 'sexy' words on climate change ring hollow for some in Japan
Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi's call to make climate change "cool" and "sexy" rang false to some Japanese activists on Tuesday, who said he needed to lay down some clear policy. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
Japan fails to track N Korean missiles in recent string of launches
Japan has failed to track the trajectory of some of North Korea's new types of short-range missiles in a recent series of launches, raising concerns over Tokyo's defense capabilities, sources close to the matter said. (Japan Today)
Sep 21
Abe vows to improve Japan's social welfare as population grays
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to step up efforts to reform social security as Japan faces a multitude of challenges stemming from its rapidly graying population and low birthrate. (Japan Times)
Sep 19
New Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds firm that Seoul must end wartime labor row
Newly appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that Tokyo urgently demands Seoul eliminate “violations of international law” regarding wartime Korean labor issues, adding that it is a top priority for Japan in handling the bilateral relationship. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Japan to nominate Asakawa for ADB chief
Japan's government is expected to nominate former vice finance minister Masatsugu Asakawa to head the Asian Development Bank. (NHK)
Sep 12
Revamped cabinet lineup signals Abe's gambit to stay in power
Nearly seven years in office, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is betting that his handpicked ministers and ruling party lawmakers will give him a firmer -- and possibly longer -- grip on power. (Japan Today)