Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said.

The vessel docked after astronauts at the ISS caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

An H-IIB rocket carrying the cargo spaceship blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday.

The cargo spaceship was carrying 5.3 tons of supplies, including food, batteries and experiment devices, JAXA said.