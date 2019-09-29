Typhoon Mitag is expected to move close to the Sakishima Islands in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on Monday.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency says that as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Mitag was moving northwest over waters east of the Philippines at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.
The typhoon is packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour.
Mitag is expected to gain strength while approaching the Sakishima Islands on Monday, causing violent winds and rough seas in coastal areas.
A maximum wind speed of 144 kilometers an hour is expected in the Yaeyama Islands, 90 kilometers per hour on Miyako Island and 64 kilometers per hour on Okinawa's main island, with gusts of between 108 and 216 kilometers per hour.
Waves as high as 10 meters are expected along the coast of the Sakishima Islands on Monday.
Rain clouds around the typhoon are expected to bring heavy rain of about 80 millimeters per hour to the Sakishima Island on Monday.
Mitag is expected to approach western Japan on Wednesday.
Weather officials are warning of flooding in low-lying areas, violent winds, high waves, swollen rivers, thunderstorms and tornados.
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan.
(Japan Today)
Donald Trump may be famous -- among other things -- for his book "The Art of the Deal." But last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe schooled the obsessively transactional U.S. president on how a real deal is done. (Nikkei)
Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said. (Japan Times)
Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of the expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, a governmental research institute said Friday.
(Japan Today)
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne.
(NHK)
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Japan and the US have struck a final agreement in their bilateral trade negotiations. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement after confirming the accord. (NHK)