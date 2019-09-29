Typhoon Mitag is expected to move close to the Sakishima Islands in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on Monday.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency says that as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Mitag was moving northwest over waters east of the Philippines at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour.

Mitag is expected to gain strength while approaching the Sakishima Islands on Monday, causing violent winds and rough seas in coastal areas.

A maximum wind speed of 144 kilometers an hour is expected in the Yaeyama Islands, 90 kilometers per hour on Miyako Island and 64 kilometers per hour on Okinawa's main island, with gusts of between 108 and 216 kilometers per hour.

Waves as high as 10 meters are expected along the coast of the Sakishima Islands on Monday.

Rain clouds around the typhoon are expected to bring heavy rain of about 80 millimeters per hour to the Sakishima Island on Monday.

Mitag is expected to approach western Japan on Wednesday.

Weather officials are warning of flooding in low-lying areas, violent winds, high waves, swollen rivers, thunderstorms and tornados.