World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency was monitoring Mitag's predicted path and it could bring high winds and rain to the southern island of Kyushu on Wednesday, organizers said.

"The latest information indicates that the typhoon is moving further away from Japan's coastline than originally predicted and the impact risk is reducing," World Rugby said in a statement on Sunday.

"However, in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament, we have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date."

World Rugby's tournament rules dictate that if a match is disrupted by adverse weather then it is cancelled and considered a draw with both sides awarded two points.

Organizers said they would continue to monitor the typhoon and update teams and fans on Monday.

New Zealand and Canada are also in Kyushu for their match on Wednesday, although the game is at Oita on the northeastern corner of the island.