A large and strong typhoon is bringing heavy rains and powerful winds to parts of southwestern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Mitag was over waters about 290 kilometers north of the Okinawan island of Yonaguni at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. It was moving north at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

The storm was packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 198 kilometers per hour.

A maximum wind speed of over 155 kilometers per hour was observed in the city of Ishigaki at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Strong winds are expected on Okinawa's Sakishima Islands through Tuesday morning. Caution is advised against high waves.

Meteorological Agency officials are warning of violent winds, high waves, and mudslides.

The agency says a failure in the region's communication system has made it impossible to obtain weather data from the areas.

The communications service provider NTT West Japan's Okinawa bureau says phones and other communication devices have been down throughout Ishigaki City and the town of Taketomi since Monday night. It plans to start restoration work as soon as the weather improves.

The typhoon is expected to change course and head Northeast on Wednesday. It could bring strong winds to northern Kyushu and heavy rain to western Japan from Wednesday to Thursday. Weather officials are calling on people to remain abreast of the latest information.