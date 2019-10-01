A large and strong typhoon is bringing heavy rains and powerful winds to parts of southwestern Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Mitag was over waters about 290 kilometers north of the Okinawan island of Yonaguni at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. It was moving north at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.
The storm was packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 198 kilometers per hour.
A maximum wind speed of over 155 kilometers per hour was observed in the city of Ishigaki at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Strong winds are expected on Okinawa's Sakishima Islands through Tuesday morning. Caution is advised against high waves.
Meteorological Agency officials are warning of violent winds, high waves, and mudslides.
The agency says a failure in the region's communication system has made it impossible to obtain weather data from the areas.
The communications service provider NTT West Japan's Okinawa bureau says phones and other communication devices have been down throughout Ishigaki City and the town of Taketomi since Monday night. It plans to start restoration work as soon as the weather improves.
The typhoon is expected to change course and head Northeast on Wednesday. It could bring strong winds to northern Kyushu and heavy rain to western Japan from Wednesday to Thursday. Weather officials are calling on people to remain abreast of the latest information.
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan.
(Japan Today)
Donald Trump may be famous -- among other things -- for his book "The Art of the Deal." But last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe schooled the obsessively transactional U.S. president on how a real deal is done. (Nikkei)
Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said. (Japan Times)
Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of the expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, a governmental research institute said Friday.
(Japan Today)
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne.
(NHK)
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)