NHK has learned that a deceased deputy town mayor in Fukui Prefecture kept a detailed list of cash and gifts he gave to officials of Kansai Electric Power Company, which runs a nuclear power plant in the town.
KEPCO said on Friday that 20 officials, including top executives, received inappropriate cash and gifts worth 3 million dollars from the former deputy mayor between 2011 and 2018.
Sources say the details were uncovered during a probe by tax authorities, who later found the list at the former deputy mayor's home.
The authorities then reportedly found the gifts mentioned on the list at the homes of KEPCO officials.
Sources say the late deputy mayor received money from a local construction firm that won contracts from KEPCO, and some of the cash went to the officials.
President Shigeki Iwane plans to hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce the result of an in-house probe into the scandal. Iwane is one of those who received gifts.
NHK has learned that a deceased deputy town mayor in Fukui Prefecture kept a detailed list of cash and gifts he gave to officials of Kansai Electric Power Company, which runs a nuclear power plant in the town. (NHK)
Donald Trump may be famous -- among other things -- for his book "The Art of the Deal." But last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe schooled the obsessively transactional U.S. president on how a real deal is done. (Nikkei)
The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday. (Kyodo)
During a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan trade agreement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump invited in members of farming organizations to the room at the InterContinental New York Barclay to witness his accomplishment. (Nikkei)
Japan and the US have struck a final agreement in their bilateral trade negotiations. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement after confirming the accord. (NHK)
Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi's call to make climate change "cool" and "sexy" rang false to some Japanese activists on Tuesday, who said he needed to lay down some clear policy.
(Japan Today)
Japan has failed to track the trajectory of some of North Korea's new types of short-range missiles in a recent series of launches, raising concerns over Tokyo's defense capabilities, sources close to the matter said.
(Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to step up efforts to reform social security as Japan faces a multitude of challenges stemming from its rapidly graying population and low birthrate. (Japan Times)