NHK has learned that a deceased deputy town mayor in Fukui Prefecture kept a detailed list of cash and gifts he gave to officials of Kansai Electric Power Company, which runs a nuclear power plant in the town.

KEPCO said on Friday that 20 officials, including top executives, received inappropriate cash and gifts worth 3 million dollars from the former deputy mayor between 2011 and 2018.

Sources say the details were uncovered during a probe by tax authorities, who later found the list at the former deputy mayor's home.

The authorities then reportedly found the gifts mentioned on the list at the homes of KEPCO officials.

Sources say the late deputy mayor received money from a local construction firm that won contracts from KEPCO, and some of the cash went to the officials.

President Shigeki Iwane plans to hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce the result of an in-house probe into the scandal. Iwane is one of those who received gifts.