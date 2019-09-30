A record high percentage of Japan's male government officials took childcare leave in the fiscal year that ended in March.
Japan's National Personnel Authority reported that 1,350 men engaged in clerical work took the leave last fiscal year, up about 160 from the previous fiscal year.
The government has seen an upward trend for six consecutive years. It's the first time the number has reached 21.6 percent. The ratio rose four times higher compared to four years ago.
But 72 percent took leave of just a month or less. Those who took longer than one month accounted for 28 percent.
The Japanese government allows all national employees working for central agencies and other public offices to take childcare leave until their children turn three years old.
Officials at Japan's National Personnel Authority say the increase is a result of the government's efforts to create a better environment to encourage more fathers to take childcare leave.
Oct 01
(NHK)
Sep 28
Japan's education ministry says as many as 20,000 foreign children living in the country are believed not to be receiving school education.
(NHK)
Sep 28
The Justice Ministry said Friday it will launch a study by the end of this year on whether to introduce a system of joint custody in Japan, where child custody is awarded to one parent after divorce.
(Japan Today)
Sep 27
If you ask people in the street about bullying, the chances are you will hear that most of them believe that bullying is something that happens and stays in high school.
(newsonjapan.com)
Sep 26
Three Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US information service company. This year's winners will be announced beginning October 7.
(NHK)
Sep 22
A private women's university in Miyagi Prefecture said Saturday it will start accepting from April 2021 students who were born male but identify themselves as female, becoming the first private institution to admit such transgender students.
(Japan Today)
Sep 19
The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam.
(Japan Times)
Sep 16
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their proportion to the overall population, have both marked record highs.
(NHK)
Sep 15
A survey shows that Japan's public spending on education as a percentage of GDP was the lowest among OECD countries.
(NHK)
Sep 15
Almost 70 percent of married women in Japan believe that same-sex marriage should be legalized in the country, a government survey of around 6,000 married women showed Friday.
(Kyodo)