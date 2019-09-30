Pager service ends in Japan
NHK -- Oct 01
The last remaining pager service in Japan is being terminated on Monday.

The first pager service was launched in Japan in 1968. The number of subscribers peaked in 1996 at more than 10 million.

Young people liked to send messages using numbers. For example, "0840" could be read as "ohayo," or "good morning."

Tokyo Telemessage, the only pager service provider in Japan, says the number of users in the Tokyo metropolitan area had declined to less than 1,500.

The company says the frequencies allocated for pagers will be used by local governments for their disaster radio services.

1990年代に一世を風靡（ふうび）したポケットベルが30日でサービスを終了し、半世紀にわたる歴史に幕を閉じます。　1968年にサービスが始まったポケットベルは、固定電話から特定の番号に電話をすると端末が鳴る仕組みです。「0840」で「おはよう」、「14106」で「愛してる」など、数字の語呂合わせでメッセージを送り合うことができ、若者を中心に人気が広がって、1996年には契約数が1000万件を超えました。しかし、携帯電話の普及とともに利用者数が減少し、今では1500人を下回りました。全国で唯一、ポケットベルの通信サービスを展開していた東京テレメッセージは30日深夜から電波を順次、止める予定です。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 01
Japan consumption tax rises to 10%
In Japan, the consumption tax rose from 8 to 10 percent on Tuesday. The government says the increase was needed to help cover ballooning social security costs and pay down massive public debt. (NHK)
Oct 01
Typhoon Mitag brings heavy rains and gusts
A large and strong typhoon is bringing heavy rains and powerful winds to parts of southwestern Japan. (NHK)
Oct 01
Pager service ends in Japan
The last remaining pager service in Japan is being terminated on Monday. (NHK)
Sep 30
Rugby World Cup organizers warn teams of approaching typhoon
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan. (Japan Today)
Sep 30
US-Japan trade deal is victory for Abe, not Trump
Donald Trump may be famous -- among other things -- for his book "The Art of the Deal." But last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe schooled the obsessively transactional U.S. president on how a real deal is done. (Nikkei)
Sep 29
Japan upsets Ireland in Rugby World Cup play
In the Rugby World Cup, host nation Japan has defeated world-ranked No.2 Ireland in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Ireland is seen as one of the favorites to win the cup. (NHK)
Sep 29
Kounotori8 cargo spaceship docks with International Space Station
Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said. (Japan Times)
Sep 28
Japan imports Ebola virus for research
Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of the expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, a governmental research institute said Friday. (Japan Today)
Sep 28
Rice harvested for Emperor's Daijosai ceremony
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne. (NHK)
Sep 27
Ibaraki boy who survived knife attack says his parents' masked killer acted alone
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)