Foreign tourists in Kyoto reminded of etiquette via smartphones
Kyodo -- Oct 01
Foreign tourists in a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto are being reminded of etiquette via their smartphones in a pilot project that began Monday, after local residents complained of their behavior, such as taking pictures of geisha and their apprentice maiko without permission.

The test took place around the "Hanamikoji" street in Kyoto's Gion district, where teahouses and other historic buildings are clustered. Visitors who have installed a tourist information app or carry mobile devices rented out by hotels and inns automatically received information about local manners in English and Chinese.

Tourists were also requested not to enter private properties when they approached the designated district.

The project, which will run through Dec. 8, was launched by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in cooperation with the Kyoto city government after local residents urged the municipality in March to remind tourists of good manners.

The ministry and the city will evaluate the effects of the project in improving the manners of tourists through images from cameras installed on the streets and a survey targeting local residents.

舞妓（まいこ）さんなどを無理やり撮影するなどの迷惑行為を防止したい考えです。 　京都・祗園では外国人観光客の増加に伴い、芸妓（げいこ）や舞妓を追い掛けて撮影したりするなどの迷惑行為が増えて問題になっています。京都市などは、30日からスマートフォンなどにマナー情報を自動配信する実証実験を始めました。祗園の近くに行くと「許可なく芸妓舞妓の写真を撮らない」などの注意が英語と中国語で配信されます。実験は12月8日まで続けられます。
News sources: Kyodo, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 01
Japan consumption tax rises to 10%
In Japan, the consumption tax rose from 8 to 10 percent on Tuesday. The government says the increase was needed to help cover ballooning social security costs and pay down massive public debt. (NHK)
Oct 01
Foreign tourists in Kyoto reminded of etiquette via smartphones
Foreign tourists in a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto are being reminded of etiquette via their smartphones in a pilot project that began Monday, after local residents complained of their behavior, such as taking pictures of geisha and their apprentice maiko without permission. (Kyodo)
Oct 01
Pager service ends in Japan
The last remaining pager service in Japan is being terminated on Monday. (NHK)
Sep 28
Japan imports Ebola virus for research
Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of the expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, a governmental research institute said Friday. (Japan Today)
Sep 28
Rice harvested for Emperor's Daijosai ceremony
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne. (NHK)
Sep 27
Ibaraki boy who survived knife attack says his parents' masked killer acted alone
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 25
Unmanned craft launched toward space station
Japan early Wednesday launched an unmanned spacecraft towards the International Space Station, the operator said, after a fire early this month delayed the mission. (Japan Today)
Sep 18
Tokyo woman sentenced to eight years in prison over fatal abuse of 5-year-old daughter
The mother of Yua Funato was given an eight-year prison term by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday for parental neglect that led to the death last year of her 5-year-old daughter. (Japan Times)
Sep 17
World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka
A 116-year-old Japanese woman has been celebrated on Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. (NHK)
Sep 15
A man arrested for firing air gun in road rage
Police in Japan have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of firing an air gun in an apparent road rage incident earlier this month. (NHK)