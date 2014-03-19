Foreign tourists in a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto are being reminded of etiquette via their smartphones in a pilot project that began Monday, after local residents complained of their behavior, such as taking pictures of geisha and their apprentice maiko without permission.

The test took place around the "Hanamikoji" street in Kyoto's Gion district, where teahouses and other historic buildings are clustered. Visitors who have installed a tourist information app or carry mobile devices rented out by hotels and inns automatically received information about local manners in English and Chinese.

Tourists were also requested not to enter private properties when they approached the designated district.

The project, which will run through Dec. 8, was launched by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in cooperation with the Kyoto city government after local residents urged the municipality in March to remind tourists of good manners.

The ministry and the city will evaluate the effects of the project in improving the manners of tourists through images from cameras installed on the streets and a survey targeting local residents.

舞妓（まいこ）さんなどを無理やり撮影するなどの迷惑行為を防止したい考えです。 京都・祗園では外国人観光客の増加に伴い、芸妓（げいこ）や舞妓を追い掛けて撮影したりするなどの迷惑行為が増えて問題になっています。京都市などは、30日からスマートフォンなどにマナー情報を自動配信する実証実験を始めました。祗園の近くに行くと「許可なく芸妓舞妓の写真を撮らない」などの注意が英語と中国語で配信されます。実験は12月8日まで続けられます。