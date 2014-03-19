Japan national team announces 28-man roster team for Premier12
Japan Times -- Oct 02
Yomiuri Giants captain Hayato Sakamoto was among the 28 players named Tuesday to the Japan national team for the upcoming Premier12, an international baseball event that doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sakamoto and four Giants teammates headline the roster for the Nov. 2-17 competition to be held in Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea, while an additional five players, including pitcher Kodai Senga, were selected from the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Hawks infielder Nobuhiro Matsuda, 36, is the oldest player named to Atsunori Inaba’s team. The team has three catchers — Takuya Kai (SoftBank), Tsubasa Aizawa (Hiroshima Carp) and Seiji Kobayashi (Yomiuri Giants).

Japan will play warmup games against Canada, another competing nation, in Okinawa on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to prepare for the 32-game tournament in which two of six spots in the 2020 Tokyo

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Oct 02
Sep 30
Rugby World Cup organizers warn teams of approaching typhoon
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan. (Japan Today)
Sep 29
Japan upsets Ireland in Rugby World Cup play
In the Rugby World Cup, host nation Japan has defeated world-ranked No.2 Ireland in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Ireland is seen as one of the favorites to win the cup. (NHK)
Sep 27
Eddie Jones smiling as England peaking at Rugby World Cup
Eddie Jones' smile was wider than it's been at the Rugby World Cup so far. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
World Cup lifts stadium food ban after long lines spur complaints
The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced on Monday that it has modified its in-venue food policy amid a shortage of provisions at stadium food stalls, which has caused confusion and chaos for attendees across the country since the event kicked off last Friday. (Japan Times)
Sep 21
Japan beats Russia in Rugby World Cup opener
The Rugby World Cup has kicked off in Japan. It's the first time an Asian country has hosted the tournament. (NHK)
Sep 20
On-demand streaming service available for overseas visitors to RWC
An online streaming service designed for the more than 400,000 overseas visitors expected here over the next two months for the Rugby World Cup was launched this week by J SPORTS, one of the three broadcast rights holders in Japan. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Rugby: Japan set to host "spectacular" World Cup despite legacy issues
Japan may be ready to host a "spectacular Rugby World Cup," but serious questions remained Tuesday as to what impact it will have on the nation, particularly with the Tokyo Olympics just a year away. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
Ichiro gives speech in English to Mariners' fans
In Major League Baseball, former Seattle Mariner player Ichiro Suzuki has made his first public farewell since his retirement at the team's home stadium. The Japanese baseball superstar expressed his gratitude to his fans in English. (NHK)
Sep 15
Octopuses predict Japan will fail to reach knockout stage at Rugby World Cup
Two octopuses predicted Friday that Japan will not advance to the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup, which opens next week. (Japan Times)