Yomiuri Giants captain Hayato Sakamoto was among the 28 players named Tuesday to the Japan national team for the upcoming Premier12, an international baseball event that doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sakamoto and four Giants teammates headline the roster for the Nov. 2-17 competition to be held in Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea, while an additional five players, including pitcher Kodai Senga, were selected from the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
Hawks infielder Nobuhiro Matsuda, 36, is the oldest player named to Atsunori Inaba’s team. The team has three catchers — Takuya Kai (SoftBank), Tsubasa Aizawa (Hiroshima Carp) and Seiji Kobayashi (Yomiuri Giants).
Japan will play warmup games against Canada, another competing nation, in Okinawa on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to prepare for the 32-game tournament in which two of six spots in the 2020 Tokyo
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan.
(Japan Today)
The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced on Monday that it has modified its in-venue food policy amid a shortage of provisions at stadium food stalls, which has caused confusion and chaos for attendees across the country since the event kicked off last Friday. (Japan Times)
An online streaming service designed for the more than 400,000 overseas visitors expected here over the next two months for the Rugby World Cup was launched this week by J SPORTS, one of the three broadcast rights holders in Japan. (Japan Times)
Japan may be ready to host a "spectacular Rugby World Cup," but serious questions remained Tuesday as to what impact it will have on the nation, particularly with the Tokyo Olympics just a year away. (Kyodo)
In Major League Baseball, former Seattle Mariner player Ichiro Suzuki has made his first public farewell since his retirement at the team's home stadium. The Japanese baseball superstar expressed his gratitude to his fans in English. (NHK)