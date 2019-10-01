A baby sea lion that was missing since last week has been found safe at a zoo in Osaka City, western Japan.

The three-month-old female California sea lion went missing at Tennoji Zoo last Thursday.

Zoo officials suspected that the pup went out of the sea lions' pool through a drain whose cover was open.

On Tuesday morning, the officials searched for the pup near the area as barking was heard there the previous day. They found her in a drainage pipe near the pool.

The officials say she appears well, but that they will have her health checked.

A staff member who found the pup said he was excited and relieved to see her alive.

大阪の動物園で行方が分からなくなっていたアシカの赤ちゃんが無事に発見されました。動物園の外も捜索が行われましたが、どこにいたのでしょうか。 6月に生まれたばかりのカリフォルニアアシカのキュッキュ。この赤ちゃんアシカのキュッキュの行方が先月27日から分からなくなっていました。飼育していた大阪の天王寺動物園によりますと、キュッキュは展示プールの排水口から下水道に流されたとみられます。排水口は直径約30センチ。認したところ、排水口のカバーは外れていました。捜索は動物園の外、通天閣のそばでも行われました。マンホールのふたを開けて母親アシカの鳴き声を聞かせる作戦です。まだ赤ちゃんのキュッキュは母乳で育っている状態。元気でいるでしょうか。 そして、捜索5日目となった今月1日朝、キュッキュの姿は園内の下水管の中にありました。保護されたキュッキュは、今は仲間から離されている状態です。思ったより元気で良かったと担当者は言いますが・・・。 天王寺動物園・牧慎一郎園長：「お母さんがしばらく行方不明になっていた子どもをちゃんと認識して授乳してくれるかどうかが一番、大事なところ。