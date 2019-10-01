Severe tropical storm Mitag is expected to approach the Korean Peninsula. Japanese weather officials say it will bring heavy rains to some parts of western Japan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Meteorological Agency says Mitag is traveling northward over the East China Sea and will likely change course to the northeast.

Officials forecast up to 120 millimeters of rain in northern Kyushu and 100 millimeters in Shikoku for the 24-hour period through Wednesday evening.

The officials say northern Kyushu will have strong winds starting on Wednesday night. They forecast a maximum wind speed of 65 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour.

The agency is calling on the public to be on the alert for landslides, flooding, swollen rivers, storm surges, high waves and lightning.