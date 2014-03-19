400,000 users still have deposits in 7pay as Seven-Eleven scraps embattled service
Japan Times -- Oct 02
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has terminated its embattled 7pay smartphone-based cashless payment service, leaving around 400,000 users still with unused deposits in the service.

The service was scrapped Monday after just three months, following cases of security breaches immediately after its introduction on July 1. Some 1.5 million people signed up for the service at its peak.

Users can file for returns of their deposits through the app for the service and other methods until Jan. 10.

News source: Japan Times
Oct 02
