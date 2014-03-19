Chiba: Man calls police after 'strangling daughter to death'
Chiba Prefectural Police plan to question a man and his wife after the body of a girl, believed to be their daughter, was found at a residence in Tateyama City early Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 1).

At around 3 a.m., the man, aged in his 50s, placed a call to police from a public telephone. “I strangled my daughter to death,” he reportedly said.

Officers later arriving at the residence found the body of the girl, aged around 3, face-up inside a room. The body, covered by a towel from the face to the abdomen, did not exhibit signs of external wounds, police said.

The body of a girl, believed to be 3 years old, was found at a residence in Tateyama City early Tuesday (Twitter)

The residence, located about 2 kilometers east of JR Nakofunakata Station, is the family home of the man. It is usually vacant.

Police plan to question the man and his wife, aged in her 40s, about what led to the death of the girl.

