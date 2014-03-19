The parents of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about their agony and hope for their daughter’s safe return. They also gave permission for the police to release a photo of their daughter, Misaki Ogura.

Misaki’s parents spoke to the media at the campsite where they have remained since Misaki went missing at around 3:40 p.m.on Saturday Sept 21. Misaki, who had come with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture, was last seen running by herself behind some other children after eating snacks. Her mother saw her run off and turn left into the woods. That was the last time anyone saw her. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Misaki’s mother Tomoko, 36, shed tears as she told reporters that she hoped to hug Misaki in her arms very soon. She said Misaki is her youngest daughter and "a very active child who loves animals."

In response to the search carried out by Yamanashi Prefectural Police, Self-Defense Force members and volunteers, Tomoko said, "I am deeply grateful that so many people have cooperated with our family."

Misaki's parents have spent each night since Sept 21 in a tent at the campsite in the event that their daughter returns. They keep a light inside their tent on throughout the night as they anxiously wait for clues to Misaki’s whereabouts.

山梨県道志村のキャンプ場で、7歳の小倉美咲ちゃんが行方不明になってから30日で10日目です。午後、美咲ちゃんの両親が取材に応じて「悔やんでも悔やんでも悔やみきれない」と話しました。 美咲ちゃんの母親・小倉とも子さん：「私があの時ちゃんと一緒についていてあげればと、悔やんでも悔やんでも悔やんでも悔やみきれないほど後悔しています。夜中、娘と同じ気持ちで過ごしたいと思い同じ服装でずっと外にいましたが、暗くて寒くて不安ですごく怖いだろうと思うと涙が止まりませんでした」 美咲ちゃんの父親・小倉雅さん：「早く見つけて会いたいです」 美咲ちゃんの母親・小倉とも子さん：「日中は日が出てから、皆で山の中や思い当たるところをすべて行きました。この山は多分、ほとんど全部、斜面も全部下りて捜しました。でも、見つかりませんでした。夜は暗いので車で通れるところを通ったり、明かりを付けて捜せるところを捜しに行ったりして、夜中はテントの場所に戻ってくるんじゃないかなって希望があったのでテントをそこに張ったままにして近くの椅子で来ないかなって待っていました」 警察は30日、家族からの依頼を受けて美咲ちゃんの写真を公開しました。警察などは38人態勢で捜索するとともに美咲ちゃんに関する情報を求めています。連絡先は山梨県警大月警察署、0554ー22ー0110です。