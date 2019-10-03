North Korea's state-run media reports that the country has succeeded in test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM.

The media reported early on Thursday that the North launched the Pukguksong-3 missile in the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

The report says the test-firing had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.

It also says the launch has great significance as it ushered in a new phase of containing foreign forces' threat to the North and further bolstered its military muscle for self-defense.

The report says the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, sent warm congratulations to defense officials. But it is unclear if he was present at the test launch.

South Korea's military announced on Wednesday that Pyongyang fired an SLBM from the sea off the east coast of North Korea, as the North later confirmed.