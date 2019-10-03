N.Korea succeeds in test-firing SLBM
NHK -- Oct 03
North Korea's state-run media reports that the country has succeeded in test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM.

The media reported early on Thursday that the North launched the Pukguksong-3 missile in the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

The report says the test-firing had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.

It also says the launch has great significance as it ushered in a new phase of containing foreign forces' threat to the North and further bolstered its military muscle for self-defense.

The report says the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, sent warm congratulations to defense officials. But it is unclear if he was present at the test launch.

South Korea's military announced on Wednesday that Pyongyang fired an SLBM from the sea off the east coast of North Korea, as the North later confirmed.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Oct 03
N.Korea succeeds in test-firing SLBM
North Korea's state-run media reports that the country has succeeded in test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM. (NHK)
Oct 02
S.Korean fighter jet flies over Takeshima Islands
A South Korean F-15 fighter jet has flown over the Takeshima Islands in the Sea of Japan as part of an Armed Forces Day ceremony. The islands are controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan. (NHK)
Oct 02
Parents of 7-year-old girl missing for 10 days at Yamanashi campsite speak of agony, hope
The parents of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about their agony and hope for their daughter’s safe return. They also gave permission for the police to release a photo of their daughter, Misaki Ogura. (Japan Today)
Oct 02
Alligator in Japan zoo pond swallowed hundreds of tossed coins
More than 330 coins were found in the stomach of a dead alligator in a central Japan zoo in May, apparently having been swallowed over a span of decades as visitors tossed spare change into the pond while making a wish. (Kyodo)
Oct 01
Japan consumption tax rises to 10%
In Japan, the consumption tax rose from 8 to 10 percent on Tuesday. The government says the increase was needed to help cover ballooning social security costs and pay down massive public debt. (NHK)
Oct 01
Pager service ends in Japan
The last remaining pager service in Japan is being terminated on Monday. (NHK)
Sep 30
Rugby World Cup organizers warn teams of approaching typhoon
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan. (Japan Today)
Sep 30
US-Japan trade deal is victory for Abe, not Trump
Donald Trump may be famous -- among other things -- for his book "The Art of the Deal." But last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe schooled the obsessively transactional U.S. president on how a real deal is done. (Nikkei)
Sep 29
Japan upsets Ireland in Rugby World Cup play
In the Rugby World Cup, host nation Japan has defeated world-ranked No.2 Ireland in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Ireland is seen as one of the favorites to win the cup. (NHK)
Sep 29
Kounotori8 cargo spaceship docks with International Space Station
Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said. (Japan Times)