Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the downgrading as of 3 p.m. The cyclone will approach the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions Friday and downpours may lash the areas, it said. The agency also warned of flooding and mudslides.

Winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour are expected in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, while the cyclone may cause choppy seas with waves up to 6 meters, the agency said.

Torrential rain is also likely to hit eastern Japan on the Pacific coast Friday with warm and wet air flowing into the region, the agency said.

The cities of Kochi, Susaki and Tosa on the island of Shikoku saw 120 millimeters of rain per hour Thursday morning due to the typhoon, the agency said based on radar analysis.