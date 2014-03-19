Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the downgrading as of 3 p.m. The cyclone will approach the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions Friday and downpours may lash the areas, it said. The agency also warned of flooding and mudslides.
Winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour are expected in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, while the cyclone may cause choppy seas with waves up to 6 meters, the agency said.
Torrential rain is also likely to hit eastern Japan on the Pacific coast Friday with warm and wet air flowing into the region, the agency said.
The cities of Kochi, Susaki and Tosa on the island of Shikoku saw 120 millimeters of rain per hour Thursday morning due to the typhoon, the agency said based on radar analysis.
Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said. (Japan Times)
Japan is ready to share, as requested by South Korea, information related to the launch a day earlier of what North Korea claims to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile, government sources said Thursday. (Kyodo)
The parents of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about their agony and hope for their daughter’s safe return. They also gave permission for the police to release a photo of their daughter, Misaki Ogura. (Japan Today)
More than 330 coins were found in the stomach of a dead alligator in a central Japan zoo in May, apparently having been swallowed over a span of decades as visitors tossed spare change into the pond while making a wish. (Kyodo)
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan.
(Japan Today)