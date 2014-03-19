Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan form labor union
Japan Times -- Oct 04
Japan staff of Uber Technologies Inc.’s food delivery service Uber Eats formed a labor union Thursday to negotiate contract terms and seek improved working conditions.

Uber and ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc. have faced criticism for not providing their contract workers, known as “platformers,” with insurance for accident compensation and other benefits enjoyed by regular workers.

“We would like to improve the working environment for Uber Eats delivery staff through negotiations,” Tomio Maeba, the 29-year-old chairman of the union, said at a news conference in Tokyo attended by a dozen contract workers.

The union wants the company to be aware of their disadvantageous working environment and aims to secure “safer and more stable working conditions for all platform workers,” he said.

The union, formed by 17 platformers, also plans to request the Japanese unit of the U.S. company to ensure fair treatment among delivery riders and review how distance-based wages are set.

There are an estimated 15,000 Uber Eats platformers in Japan. Delivery staff using bicycles and motorcycles are directed by the company to pick up food and beverages at restaurants via the Uber Eats application.

News source: Japan Times
